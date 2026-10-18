My Unprofessional Review Of ‘Resident Evil’: Best Horror Of The Year?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2026 has been a thrilling year for horror film releases, with Obsession, Backrooms, and Leviticus all receiving strong public reception and thousands of positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. But my personal favorite was Resident Evil (2026).

The Resident Evil franchise originated in Japan when Capcom developers sought a successor to their 1989 game Sweet Home. The game’s core themes are corporate greed and science fiction, focusing on zombie-like outbreaks and the search for an antidote.

In 2002, Paul Anderson directed the first live-action adaptation, which later developed into a six-movie series that grossed roughly $1.2 billion. However, the most recent film, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, was considered a box-office failure, grossing only $42 million on a $25 million budget.

In early 2025, Zach Cregger was hired as the creative director for an upcoming reboot of the franchise, titled Resident Evil (2026). Cregger decided to recreate the thrilling atmosphere of playing horror games while also creating a captivating, engaging viewing experience.

The film follows protagonist Bryan, a courier tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. In transit, he finds himself at the center of an outbreak, forcing him to fight biomutated creatures to make it to the hospital.

I thoroughly enjoyed the movie for so many reasons, but I want to highlight my love for the main character, my awe at the cinematic moments, and the ending. I’m not the usual horror fan, but this movie struck an incredible balance of humor, thrills, jump-scares, and emotional appeal, making it one of my favorite movies of the year.

While watching the film, I found the main character extremely charming and often funny. Cregger made Bryan awkward and almost unaware, making it feel like we were on the adventure with him. He finds himself in situations where a normal person would be miles away, and he stays in them for a few seconds too long. I felt “rage-baited” so frequently that I found myself shaking my head at his actions.

More than a lovable protagonist, the film had some of the most intricate and visually interesting cinematography that I have seen from this year’s releases. The camera tracking, composition, and scene creativity made my jaw drop with how flawlessly they were executed and how visually appealing they were.

Even when mutated monsters were exploding, I couldn’t peel my eyes away from the screen. Overall, the cinematography left me captivated and with zero complaints about the viewing experience.

Finally, the ending left me thinking about the film’s central meaning and what it means about our world. I think that’s what makes a good film: it pushes the audience to reflect on their own experiences. Though some may claim that the unconventional ending takes away from the enjoyment of the film as a whole, I felt the pacing and writing of the ending kept the audience connected until the credits.

I encourage everyone to see the movie, whether or not you are interested in horror.

The film really has something for everyone.

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