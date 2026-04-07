My Top Three Nostalgic Disney Channel Original Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While reminiscing on my childhood, an epiphany struck me: Many Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) are filmmaking masterclasses and deserve their flowers. Are they corny? Yes. Is the writing and acting often subpar? Also, yes. But the messages woven throughout these stories are unforgettable, and I was absolutely entertained. So, let’s go through a rundown of the top three best DCOMs that ought to remind you of the good ol’ days.

But before we begin, you may be asking yourself, What is a Disney Channel Original movie? Well, my friend, according to Disney Channel Wiki, a Disney Channel Original movie is “any movie that is produced under the Disney Channel canon. They have been made at a rate of at least once a year since 1983.”

Starstruck Starring Sterling Knight and Danielle Campbell, Starstruck was a staple in my household! The plot is slightly ridiculous: a Midwestern girl, Jessica, visits her grandparents in Hollywood and gets entangled in various hijinks with superstar Christopher Wilde (whom she parasocially despises) until they fall in love. I have seen this movie 20+ times, and it somehow never gets old. It’s what made me fall in love with the enemies-to-lovers trope and solidified my enjoyment of genuinely cringey but endearing media. The Californian 2000s vibes of Starstruck are elite, and the soundtrack (yes, they sing) is incredible. Let It Shine Every DCOM has a certain cringe-factor to it. Whether it be the exaggerated acting, various plot holes, or genuinely terrible special effects, there are many issues that can be found within these low-budget films. However, Let it Shine stands out as one that has great acting, writing, and a banger soundtrack. Starring a young Tyler James Williams (of Abbot Elementary fame), this film is based on the French play Cyrano de Bergerac. The movie follows Cyrus, whose rap lyrics win a radio competition under a pseudonym, but the credit goes to his friend Kris. Over the course of the film, Cyrus agrees to hide his identity and help his friend Kris pursue fame and his crush, hoping that he will win over the affections of his dream girl (the same girl Kris wants) in the process. At the same time, Cyrus is trying to convince his preacher father that hip-hop is an art form. This complex plot lends itself to the equally quality soundtrack, with the biggest hit in the film being the Gospel classic “Let It Shine.” Disney High School Musical In the least offensive way possible, if you’re unfamiliar with High School Musical, it is time to crawl out from under your rock. Although this title refers to a trilogy, I’m going to focus on the first installment of the franchise. Starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, High School Musical is about basketball captain Troy Bolton breaking social norms by auditioning for the high school musical and falling in love with new student, Gabrielle Montez, throughout the process. The film actually provides fairly poignant social commentary on cliques and conformity, as seen in the hit song “Stick to the Status Quo.” Speaking of the music, no one can deny the cultural impact that the High School Musical soundtrack has had. I’ve even heard it on the radio!

I think back on my childhood quite fondly, and I like to think that the media I consumed aided in that.

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