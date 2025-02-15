The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every new year, I patiently wait for my favorite literary influencers to list their top books from the previous year. I love hearing people describe their cherished reads and I’m always inspired to reflect on my own.

Since I read nearly 30 books last year—which is slightly impressive considering the amount of readings I have in college—I thought I would share some of my own top books of 2024!

The Death of Ivan Ilyich by Leo Tolstoy I may have read this book for a class, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t spectacular. Tolstoy’s classic novella explores how humans handle illness, death, and one’s mortality. By the end of the book, I was reeling with existential questions! I highly recommend reading this novella if you’re interested in philosophy and classics, or if you want to read Tolstoy’s work without having to lug around War and Peace. Kellyn Simpkin / Her Campus Outline by Rachel Cusk Outline is the first book of Cusk’s Outline Trilogy, and the first piece of literature I’ve read from the author. Despite the stream-of-consciousness style dialogues, I was never bored, which is always a sign of a good book. Not to mention, I wanted to underline every single line, as the book is chock-full of witty, thought-provoking ideas. I suggest checking out what Angelina Pires has to say about the book in her Absorb article before reading Outline yourself. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison The first book I read by Toni Morrison, The Bluest Eye, is a truly beautiful and emotional experience. I was horrified, saddened, and utterly in awe of every word. I still find myself thinking about this book and Morrison’s writing. Although this book isn’t for the faint of heart, I would highly recommend The Bluest Eye if you’re looking to read more banned books this year. Photo via Pixabay on Pexels Minor Detail by Adania Shibli Minor Detail is a deeply raw narrative of the Palestinian experience. Shifting between multiple perspectives and timelines, I was completely engaged by this book and was left utterly heartbroken. I truly believe that Minor Detail is a must-read story for anyone who is interested in learning more about Palestinian history and the present-day effects of the 1949 Nakba. In Memoriam by Alice Winn My last book of 2024 was one of my favorite reads of the year! Although this may be due to recency bias, I fell in love with In Memoriam. Following WWI soldiers, Gaunt and Ellwood, this book explores forbidden romance, grief, and the destruction of war, creating a truly haunting story. I literally sat and stared at my ceiling for a solid ten minutes after finishing the book; needless to say, I can’t wait to read more of Alice Winn’s writing! Photo by Florencia Viadana from Unsplash

Overall, I think this list reflects a wonderful year of reading, and I can’t wait to see how it compares to my 2025 top books!

So, what were your favorite books of 2024?

