My Top 5 Spanish Novels To Read For Hispanic Heritage Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, it’s important to recognize and immerse ourselves in the world of Spanish literature to understand the stories of the history and culture the Hispanic community shares. So, here are my top novels to do just that!

Unaccompanied by Javier Zamora

With the topic of immigration and crossing the border at its most contentious, this poetry book provides a humanizing account of a young boy traveling from El Salvador to the United States. If you’re interested in learning more about the politics behind crossing the border, immigration policy, and how racism plays into it, this is a great read to start. Additionally, if you’re in the process of learning Spanish, this book uses a mix of both this language and English to convey its meaning.

War Against All Puerto Ricans by Nelson Antonio Denis

Following the most recent announcement of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, if you want to learn about the complex colonial history of Puerto Rico and the United States’ relationship with the island, this is the read. I will advise that the themes in this book may not be suitable for some readers, due to detailed mentions of violence and torture. So if that’s not your cup of tea, that’s completely okay! This book details the 1950s uprising against the U.S. by independence movements from Puerto Ricans, as well as details of the colonial subjugation strategies carried out by the U.S. Tatiana Rodriguez on Unsplash

the brief wondrous life of oscar wao by Junot diaz

This was a book I read in high school, but to this day, I still recommend it. It details the story of Oscar de León, a nerdy Dominican teenager living in New Jersey who navigates finding a sense of community, friendship, and romance while living with his traditional Dominican family, who carry the generational trauma of the Trujillo Regime. The book interweaves both the narrative of Oscar’s life and that of his family, who lived under the regime. If you’re interested in learning about the effects of generational trauma, the history and impact of the Trujillo Regime, or struggling to find a sense of community, this is a great book.

I am worthy by Christine Gutierrez

When it comes to focusing on ourselves, this book by therapist Christine Gutierrez provides an insightful analysis of blending typical psych principles with ancient wisdom, where you can explore ideas of rest, decolonization, and community. If you’re struggling to embrace these ideas of executing them the way you want to, this is the book for you! Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

The House on mango street by sandra cisneros