BU | Culture

My Top 5 Food Vendors In Quincy Market

Emily Emanuel Student Contributor, Boston University
If you wish to expand your food horizons, I highly suggest Quincy Market, located within Boston’s Government Center. With over 36 vendors and all sorts of cuisines, Quincy Market truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a small snack, a pastry, or a full meal, look no further! Here’s a list of some of my favorite vendors in the market. 

DALMOROS FRESH PASTA TO GO

Known for their fresh and delicious pasta, DalMoros is the place to go for a warm bowl of pasta on a cold winter day. Coming in four different pasta shapes and ten different sauces (plus various toppings to choose from), you can mix and match to your delight! Also, their homemade tiramisu is a must-try as well. 

NAUGHTY WAFFLE

If you’re craving something sweet after a nice meal, I highly recommend the Naughty Waffle. With a ton of different toppings and combinations, you can’t go wrong here.

Personally, I love getting a warm waffle with caramel sauce, Oreo cookies, rainbow sprinkles, and gummy bears. Then I enjoy pressing the concoction to melt the Oreos into my waffle. It’s a perfect treat for a perfect day!

REGINA PIZZERIA

A chain name that might ring a bell, Regina Pizzeria has several locations scattered around downtown Boston and the Greater Boston area. Known for its thin-crust pizza, there is no other pizza place with as perfect a sauce-to-cheese ratio as Regina Pizzeria.

MMMAC N CHEESE

With various types of mac and cheese and many unique toppings, mmMac N Cheese is the best place for a warm bowl of the beloved dish at any time. Cooked right in front of you, there are so many options to choose from. I especially like how many different cheeses there are to try. 

KONGDOG

KongDog has everything from fresh boba and corn dogs to fried dough. With endless types of corndogs, you’re highly likely to find what you’re looking for here. From sweet to savory, there are lots of choices. And their fried dough and fresh boba are a must-try!

I hope you enjoy trying these dining options at Quincy Market! 

