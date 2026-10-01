My Top 3 Sitcoms For Any Occasion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TV shows have a bad reputation. Parents yell at their kids for binge-watching shows because it’s “bad for you,” but I think the opposite. Watching TV is a good way to take a break from the chaos of life. It conveys important themes that can elevate our lives, and most importantly, it provides a way for all of us to connect.

Sitcoms are one of the best TV genres to do just that. With their numerous episodes and seasons, sitcoms provide relatable and hilarious characters for viewers to enjoy and connect with. When you find someone else who has seen the show, you can exchange your favorite characters, how you relate to them, and your favorite conversations between them.

Here are my three favorite sitcoms that I recommend for any occasion, whether it’s for watching during sleepovers, a rainy day, or you’re new to the sitcom world and curious about what to watch.

Brooklyn 99 I first watched Brooklyn 99 a few years ago, and I haven’t stopped since I started. I’ve watched all eight seasons at least twice, and many of the episodes up to five times. This is a sitcom based in a police station in New York City that follows the lives and cases of four main detectives, as well as their sergeant and captain. The show starts off with them getting a new captain, Raymond Holt. Holt seems strict and a rule follower, and the complete opposite of their last captain. It takes some time, but eventually, the 99th Precinct becomes a family. The main character, Detective Jake Peralta, is amazing at his job, but is childish. Holt sees that as problematic, but it provides some peak comedy. More special character shoutouts would be Detective Amy Santiago, who is an awkward rule follower; Detective Rosa Diaz, the most mysterious of the bunch; Detective Charles Boyle, Peralta’s best friend; and Gina Linetti, the Precinct’s secretary. All these characters provide humorous episodes and timeless jokes that I keep coming back to. Not only is it funny, but this show also touches on current issues with policing and how this specific group has joined the police department to change the system from within. veerasak Piyawatanakul / Pexels The Good Place The Good Place was my COVID show. And while I had many COVID shows, this was by far my favorite. This sitcom has four seasons — all of them just as good as the one before it. The story revolves around four main characters: Eleanor Shellstrop, Chidi Anagonye, Tahani Al-Jamil, and Jason Mendoza. But all the main characters have all died and are now in “The Good Place.” In the show, there is “The Good Place” for people on Earth who lived good, fulfilling lives, and there’s “The Bad Place” for the opposite. The show also explains a little bit about how all the religions were right in some way, but the show isn’t necessarily about religion. All the characters end up meeting there, but weird things keep happening to them. I haven’t rewatched The Good Place since COVID, but I might soon. This is a sitcom that had me constantly in tears, whether it was from laughter or sobbing. As funny and light-hearted as it is, it also incorporates interesting perspectives that drew me into the show, got me attached to the characters, and made me care about their experiences. Photo by Christine Jou from Unsplash How I Met Your Mother HIMYM has been my most recent sitcom watch, and it blew me away. It had been recommended to me for so long, but I never got around to watching it because it’s nine seasons long. But I’m so glad I finally got around to it. This has easily become my favorite show of all time because of the characters, the setting, and the community of fans who also love the show. This series revolves around a friend group in New York City. There’s Ted Mosby, a romantic who’s trying to find the one; Marshall Eriksen, his best friend since college; Lily Aldrin, an artist and Marshall’s girlfriend since college; Barney Stinson, a guy who sleeps around; and newest addition to the group Robin Scherbatsky, an up-and-coming news reporter. Similar to Friends, this group always hangs out in McLaren’s bar or Ted and Marshall’s apartment, conveniently located in the building above. The whole show is Ted talking to his kids about the group’s past adventures, and how all of those moments led to him meeting their mom. The series also includes comical moments while also incorporating themes of life such as dealing with grief and loss, enjoying every moment no matter how small, and finding the people who bring out the best in you. Warning: the ending is highly controversial. This led me to keep postponing when I would start watching, but I will say the ending does not ruin the show. Although I wish it were different, I wouldn’t change anything. This controversy creates a stronger community within the fanbase because everyone can relate to wanting a different ending. I have made many new connections simply by bonding over the show and discussing the ending.

Sitcoms are an amazing genre. They are easy watches with light-hearted jokes while also incorporating important themes that have helped me grow into the person I am today. They have helped me understand the world and figure out what I want in life. They are also an easy way to simply unwind. Even though sitcoms have so many seasons, they are easy to binge and also pick back up if you start watching something else temporarily.

I highly recommend this entire TV genre, especially these three series.

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