My Summer In Movies: The Best & The Worst

I’ve worked at a summer camp for the past three summers. All three years, I’ve had the same returning camper who is completely and utterly obsessed with the 28 Days Later franchise. This year, he begged me to finally watch his favorite movie from the franchise, 28 Years Later, and I finally did.

Let me say, I am no stranger to zombie media. In fact, I’m a huge fan of it. I especially love The Walking Dead (both the show and the game) and The Last of Us (only the games; Season 2 of the show is the utmost disgrace). I’d watched the first movie in the 28 Days Later franchise earlier this year and despite my high expectations, found it to be a sexist monstrosity.

But, what about 28 Years Later? Also a flop in my book.

This movie is so misleading. You think it’s going to be a gritty, action-packed zombie movie and then what you get is a corny, family drama bolstered by intermittent fight scenes and an expensive cast. The editing is weird, like the team all worked independently with different visions and no idea what the rest of the crew was up to. The plot is similar. It’s completely disjointed, producing a film that splits into three acts that are alike only in their absurdity.

This is one of those movies I watch where the whole time I’m switching between laughing and scratching my head. It’s crazy how, for such a long movie, I felt basically no connection to the characters. They’re poorly characterized and generally unlikeable, with the sole exception of Ralph Fiennes’ character, who seems to be the only rational person alive.

The story is somehow both dull and ridiculous. Let me spoil the best worst part of the movie for you: A major part of the plot line is these enormous “alpha male” zombies that run around wreaking havoc. Beware, that’s “alpha” in the biological animalistic sense, not the Andrew Tate sense.

These zombies are huge and, in all capacities, totally overpowered. Now listen to this: all the infected zombies — Alphas included — are completely nude. Use your imagination.