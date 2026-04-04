My Spring Break Must-Haves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring break just happening, I’ve compiled a list of must-have items to have a successful and memorable spring break. No matter your destination, I am sure these items will suit your vacation or enhance your trip. Whether you are escaping the cold with beach days, going back home, or taking in the last of winter, rest assured that you will find use for these must-haves.

A Cheesy Book

I feel like I never have time to read leisurely in college. Having to study endless textbook chapters, manuals, and redundant notes has taken all the joy out of reading. Personally, I have never been an avid reader, but something about the beach and a cringey romance novel brings me pure bliss. My one rule for this must-have is that the book has to be cheesy and almost embarrassing to read. As students, we deserve to indulge in a completely non-educational book for entertainment. Having a book that keeps you flipping through the pages maximizes all the relaxation you should have on spring break. Whether you are bored on your flight, bundled up in the comfort of your bed at home, or tanning by the ocean, reading a cheesy book is the perfect way to spend your time.

Disposable Camera

Nostalgia will always get the best of me, and there is nothing more nostalgic than looking back on pictures from a perfect trip. Also, something about the vintage vibes of a disposable camera makes picture-taking so much more authentic and fun. There is nothing better than capturing all the memories of your vacation and getting physical photos in return. Disposable cameras are cheap, portable, and reliable when your phone storage is not. The best part of taking pictures with a disposable camera is the anticipation of seeing them weeks after your trip has adjourned. Lastly, physical photos are great to scrapbook with, pin up in your room, or frame to remember the memories. Max Panamá/Unsplash

Sunscreen

As someone who falls victim to third-degree burns from the sun, I cannot express enough how important sunscreen is to have a successful spring break. Nothing ruins a tropical beach vacation like a vile sunburn. The ache you get from showering, the uncomfortable feeling of clothing on your skin, and the disgust you get when it starts to peel are nothing short of unappealing. Sunscreen is a must, and protecting yourself from the sun is so important. Take care of your precious skin with SPF. P.S. Don’t forget to reapply!

Deck of Cards

A deck of cards is truly a classic. The best part about playing cards is that they bring people together, no matter the simplicity. You, your friends, and family can indulge in a timeless game of War, Go Fish, Rummy, or BS anywhere at any time. Whether you’re at your kitchen table, having a picnic, lying on the beach, or sipping on your morning coffee, you can’t go wrong playing a game of cards. A standard deck of cards will never leave you bored and will have you living in the moment, soaking up the best moments with your favorite people. Photo by Viva Luna Studios from Unsplash

Tide To Go Pen

I always have a Tide stick in my purse, no matter where I’m going, but I always feel that I need it most when I am on vacation. What is worse than getting a stain on your new, cute sundress before the entree even comes out? Having a Tide pen with you is essential. You never need one more until the heat melts your ice cream, and it ends up on your new white tank. Or better yet, grass stains on your new white jeans. A Tide pen can save your vacation.

Speaker

The best way to elevate your spring break is with a portable speaker. Playing music with friends, family, or by yourself maximizes all the vibes. Having your favorite songs play in the background while you are making dinner, bed rotting, tanning at the beach, walking in a new town, or getting ready for dinner with the girls are peak moments. A speaker can truly take your trip to the next level. What’s even better is screaming at the top of your lungs to your favorite playlist with your best friends. It’s one of the best, most pure feelings. The Home Depot

Water Bottle