My Obsession With Calico Critters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some people spend all their money on clothes or makeup. I spend mine on tiny animal families wearing dresses and living in miniature houses. I used to think Calico Critters were just cute, but now I’m kind of obsessed with them.

When my sister was young, she would collect these little fuzzy animal figurines called Calico Critters, also known as Sylvanian Families. I never really understood why she liked them so much, but what I did know was that every time she saw a set, she wanted to buy it.

As we got older, she outgrew them and I soon forgot about them. Years later, however, she randomly started getting into them again, and somehow I did too.

About a year ago, I went shopping at a bookstore and came across a huge section filled with Calico Critters. I immediately thought of my sister and thought it would be funny to buy a set for myself. That’s when I ended up with my first ever Calico Critter family: the Deer Family.

The Deer Family quickly became my most prized possession. I kept them on display in my room and would constantly try to find the best spot for them. I even brought them with me to college, and now they have their own little spot in my dorm room.

Clearly, one set was never going to be enough.

It may sound childish, but collecting Calico Critters really makes me happy. I am so lucky to share a hobby with my sister, even if it means we encourage each other to buy more. Whenever one of us sees a new family of Critters we like, we immediately send a picture to the other. Instead of convincing each other that we don’t need it, we usually end up doing the opposite.

I also love looking for them whenever I’m out shopping. Even if I have no intention of buying anything, I always have to stop when I see them. Sometimes I’ll find a set I’ve never seen before and suddenly decide that it needs to be part of my collection.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

It’s funny that I never understood my sister’s obsession when I was younger, because now I completely get it. A year ago, I didn’t own a single Calico Critter, and now I’m always thinking about which one I want next.

I might be running out of room for them, but I’m definitely not done collecting yet.

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