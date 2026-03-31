My Literary Hot Takes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an English major, I’ve heard nearly every opinion there is about books: that it’s an addiction (shopping, buying, reading, you name it); that it’s too performative (cue the new nearly $100 tiny book bag-charms from Coach); or that it’s a hobby for those who don’t like running (that one might actually be true). Regardless of whether I agree with any of these opinions, that doesn’t stop me from having a few of my own! So, here’s a list of some of my literary hot (and lukewarm) takes.

You can and should DNF that book!

If there’s one thing you need to know about me, it’s that I frequently do-not-finish (DNF) the books I start. Now, that isn’t to say I don’t read books (see my last article for my favorite eight of the 44 I did finish last year). But I sometimes get a couple of chapters, even a third of the way through a book, before I either lose interest or simply don’t reach for it again. One explanation for this phenomenon might be that I choose books based on my current mood or the mood I want to have while reading; that’s why I often read multiple books at the same time. If one book isn’t speaking to me at the moment, then I switch to the other one! Plus, if I truly despise the book I’m reading, I’m not afraid to get rid of it. Some people think that DNFing a book is almost a reading sin — that if you put the effort, time, and money (or possibly a library hold) into a book, then you shouldn’t DNF it. Yet, I think this idea applies in the reverse, too! Your effort and time could be going toward reading a book you really want and like to read. And if you spend money on the book you DNF, there are plenty of places to sell or exchange books, like used bookstores, online websites, and apps. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash

You need to develop your own reading taste.

I like to think that reading is just as telling as your fashion style or favorite bands. What you read is an expression, perhaps even an extension of your identity and sense of self. Crafting your TBR (to-be-read) pile is like curating an art portfolio; it requires intention, decision-making, and most of all, your personality. While places like BookTube and BookTok are great for finding popular and newly-released books, they aren’t necessarily your taste, but someone else’s (although they may overlap). I still suggest taking more ownership over what you choose to read. You could start by selecting a book based solely on the cover (I do this all the time) or by reading the blurb of 10 books in a used bookstore and choosing the one you like the most! Original photo by Ananya Nair

Go read that book in public.

Because if you’re doing it for you, who cares what everyone else thinks? Recently, there’s been a lot of discussion about performatism, and it’s infiltrated its way into the online reading community. Due to the profoundly digital nature of our generation, we can’t seem to help but see someone reading a book on the subway or in a cafe and automatically think: Oh my god, they’re so performative. It’s become almost a reflex at this point. I’ll be honest, I, too, have felt the self-consciousness that comes with reading a book in public. You start to question yourself: Do I look performative right now? What will people think? But in reality, no one is truly that observant of you anyway. Because they all have their nose in… a phone (you thought I’d say book, didn’t you?). Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Books are like wine. They get better with age!

Now, this take connects back to me being a mood-based reader. More often than not, I buy books, and then they sit…and sit…and sit some more. The books that have stayed on my shelves the longest without being read have at least been sitting there for over five years. Perhaps this phenomenon is due to my childhood when my parents would let me buy 10 books at our local Half Price Books, and then I’d let some books stay on my shelves until the next trip came around. However, I think it ultimately comes down to me wanting to read what I like; reading shouldn’t be a difficult or exhaustive experience (unless you’re in an English seminar, and in that case, it definitely will be). And if that means my books get ripe with old age, then I don’t care — and neither should you! So, don’t let the haters say you have a book-buying addiction instead of a book-reading one, and make sure to keep those unread books on your shelves, as who knows if you’ll want to read one next? Photo by Danilo Acosta from Unsplash

Everyone should read at least one fiction and one non-fiction book a year.