My Go-To Nude Nail Polish Shades (That All Look The Same)

Every time I make a nail appointment, I only have to choose between two options: nude or red.

It seems simple, but unfortunately, I have been cursed with the ability to see the acute difference between every single nude or red and have strong opinions on all of them. When I am on a break from getting gel (to let my nails heal and not completely disintegrate), I opt to do my nails with traditional polish at home. Thus, I have amassed a collection of nude shades by my favorite brand, Essie, and I definitely have my favorites.

This list is in no particular order because I do recognize, despite my curse, that they all look the same.

Ballet slippers Classic. A sort of pink that’s sheer but buildable, and honestly, the first one that comes up when you Google nude shade. It’s versatile and perfectly fits every skin tone, providing a clean look for every occasion. What’s more, this shade is also perfect for a 6 a.m. yoga class right after a glittery party night. Skinny dip This sheer, white-based shade is gorgeous for the summer. I love having this on when I am freshly tanned. It’s not so white that it’s blinding, although I love a bright white. But it’s white enough to provide a summery, carefree vibe. This shade is also perfect for playing mermaids and putting on a “just-moisturizer” look for a beachside dinner. Madamioselle This shade is a flirty and cute pink that’s necessary when I’m wearing a kitten heel. There is something so satisfying about wearing a little heel, a little skirt, and a little pink nail polish. A sheer shade, this baby pink is adorable for frolicking around in small thrift shops and making your own flower bouquet. sugar daddy This super pink, super buildable, and super sheer shade is honestly my holy grail. I can’t tell if it’s the name or the color, but would it be crazy if I said it was both? Everything about this name is emulated in the shade. Fun, young, and one of my favorites when I’m planning on shaking a lot of hands, this eye-catching shade is everything and more. limo-scene This silky, soft, sheer pink is the perfect shade for a coffee shop date. A barely there pink that will pop against the coffee mug, this is my go-to when I can’t decide between all of the previous shades. I mysteriously have three bottles of it, which could be why it is my default, but I’m not mad at it. This shade is everything you want in a nude: looking good on everyone, works for everything, and will randomly multiply in your bathroom drawer.

If you still can’t tell the difference, don’t worry. You can’t go wrong with any of these nudes!

