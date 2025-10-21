My Favorite Underrated Girly TikTok Influencers You Need To Follow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you go into the screentime section of the settings app on my phone, you’ll find that TikTok is by far my most-used app. Some people say doomscrolling is an addiction. And while they might be right, over the years, I’ve discovered some amazing creators who deserve more credit for the content they’re putting out.

Whether they do it for fun or for paid partnerships, I love discovering new users who can provide me with new inspiration on fashion trends or general activities. Here’s my list of underrated TikTok influencers you need to follow for inspiration on lifestyle, fashion, and just for fun.

Who doesn’t love a London girl? Dara Luko truly is such an underrated influencer on TikTok. I first discovered her videos when she was moving into boarding school in London, and have since then been obsessed with her content. A global girl who’s lived in numerous countries, Dara is in her final year of grade school at TASIS England, and she aspires to study in the United States for university starting next year. The owner of her own jewelry brand, Ameera Jewels, Dara is a super independent influencer. She’s mastered the art of living on your own at a young age, navigating the city of London, and coming up with the coolest fashion trends that I find myself frequently taking inspiration from. Dara is originally from Nigeria but was raised in Mexico, and has also lived in Switzerland and Brazil. Her unique life of having lived all around the world makes her so different from other influencers. She has great fashion inspiration, Get Ready with Me videos, and shopping hauls. Photo by Lucas Davies from Unsplash

We all need someone on our feed who can keep things real while also keeping things fun. That’s exactly what TikToker Lily Rice accomplishes with her videos. An 18-year-old girl from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Lily is a hilariously relatable influencer and a current freshman at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi). She shares both dysfunctional and glamorous moments from her life, and I love Lily for how real she keeps it on the app. She’s open about her struggles with acne and her adjustment to college life in the South. Lily posts Get Ready with Me’s, as well as sporadic photo dumps and funny moments with her friends. She’s an “it” girl in my eyes. We need more people like Lily Rice!

Ooh la la! She is as chic as can be. Originally from Belgium, Helena shares elegant moments of her life, chronicling everything from her favorite books to “what’s in my bag” videos. She also makes lots of beauty and hair-related videos, once saying in a video that she “has been asked for every routine of her body by now.” Something I love about Helena is her ability to romanticize her world. She frequently talks about how important diaries have become to her life, allowing her to recount memories of her family and childhood that are meaningful to her. She once said in one of her most liked videos that she “has a fear of forgetting” and therefore collects mementos and knick-knacks from her different travels and childhood moments. I found that to be extremely relatable as someone who also falls victim to nostalgia on multiple occasions. I love being “a person in Helena’s iPhone” (a term she’s coined) as she takes her viewers around Europe on her different adventures. Make sure to check her out, everything about her is so sophisticated and deep! Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

She’s truly the nepo baby of our generation! Daughter of famous filmmaker Sofia Coppola, Romy Mars keeps it real on TikTok by breaking boundaries of being the daughter of a celebrity and posting raw, unfiltered content of her life in New York City. She also shares what it was like to grow up as a director’s daughter. As a current freshman at Lehigh University, Romy’s like any other teenage girl, with the exception of the occasional red carpet walks and invitations to exclusive events. However, she’s making her own name for herself through her growing music career. Taking after her dad, Thomas Mars, Romy has so far released four songs (give them a listen!), and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed. Unlike many nepo babies of today, Romy embraces her famous roots and takes them as an opportunity to voice her political views, opinions on other influencers of today, and experiences of being a chaotic young girl living in the eye of the public. Romy’s iconic TikTok first blew up when she posted a video of herself making vodka pasta after being grounded for trying to charter a helicopter to visit a friend from camp. Needless to say, she’s a raw and refreshing presence on social media that I’m obsessed with.