My Favorite TV Pilot Episodes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To put it simply, I grew up judging people on TV.

My parents have always been avid watchers of HGTV. We’ve seen every show, from Fixer Upper to Flip or Flop. With every different family or person who goes on the show, we make it a point to judge each house and the taste of the said buyer. It became a little tradition in my family, which led to a lifelong activity for me. I have become a critic of television, and so now, I share with you my knowledge.

When I was growing up, television and movies were a solace for me. They still are. The right episode or series can completely snap you out of a funk. That’s why the idea of “comfort shows” exists. People (myself included) will watch the same TV episodes over and over again because they find them familiar and close to home.

But for me, even more than comfort, I’ve begun to make a list of all my favorite episodes that started their series, better known as pilot episodes. The pilot is a huge determinant for the rest of the TV series. Sometimes, when a pilot episode doesn’t perform well, a show can get shut down before it even gets going. I’m going to give you a list of my favorite pilot episodes I’ve watched over the years.

Gilmore Girls: “Pilot” No TV show has captured my heart as much as this one. I first watched Gilmore Girls during my freshman year of high school, but I had technically attempted watching it the year before and found it extremely boring. In reflection, I was completely wrong. Once I gave the show another shot, I realized the charm and warmth it brought. The pilot episode introduces single mother Lorelai and her daughter Rory, who live a small-town life in Stars Hollow, Connecticut. We also meet Luke, who owns the diner that the Gilmore girls frequent. When Rory is accepted into a prestigious preparatory school in Hartford, Lorelai must sacrifice her pride and ask her wealthy, distant parents for money. The show is eloquent and full of witty humor. Saeed Adyani/Netflix The O.C.: “Pilot” It’s rare for a first episode to be so emotional and well-written, since pilot episodes tend to be a little choppy, especially in older shows. In the pilot episode of The O.C., Ryan Atwood is introduced. A troubled teen from Chino, California, Ryan finds himself in juvenile detention, where he’s eventually helped by public defender Sandy Cohen. Sandy brings Ryan home to Newport Beach, California, where Ryan meets Kirsten, Sandy’s wife, and his son Seth. Seth and Ryan forge a fast friendship, and not long after, Ryan meets Marissa, the girl next door. As Ryan adjusts to the wealth and luxury of the O.C., he’s met with challenges, but ultimately becomes a part of the Cohen family. It’s a completely heartfelt TV show, and I love Ryan’s relationship with his found family. The Bear: “System” I had been told that The Bear was a stroke of genius, so naturally, I had to try it out. Starring Jeremy Allen White, best known for his performance in Shameless, The Bear tells the story of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a fine-dining chef who returns to his home neighborhood in Chicago to resurrect his family’s old restaurant after his brother’s suicide. The first episode details Carmy’s struggle to keep the shop up and running, as he begins to build a dream team of chefs to turn his family business back into a success. The pilot won two Emmy awards, demonstrating how truly incredible the series is. Watching Carmy do everything he can to save his family’s legacy while his own life crumbles around him made me empathize with him deeply as a character. Not to mention, the other members of the cast are truly iconic, like Ayo Edebri, who plays Sydney, Carmy’s sous-chef. I highly recommend The Bear. As highly intense as the kitchen scenes can be (no, seriously, they made my blood pressure rise), the show is incredibly well-made, sharing messages about family, love, and grief. The CW/YouTube Gossip Girl: “Pilot” This one’s a classic. From the moment I first clicked on the Netflix series when I was thirteen, I’ve had a complete obsession with Gossip Girl and everything about it. A drama taking place on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the show follows the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite through the eyes of an anonymous blogger, Gossip Girl. She has her eyes on everyone and everything, causing chaos and rumors throughout the city. In the first episode, Serena van der Woodsen returns to Manhattan after being away at boarding school…but what’s brought her back? After an awkward reunion with her best friend, Blair Waldorf, secrets begin to unravel around Serena and the rest of the characters, as it is subtly revealed to the audience what really drew Serena back to New York. I find this first episode to be iconic because it truly showcases the glitz and glamour of the Upper East Side lifestyle in the early 2000s. It will forever remain famous in my book.

These are only a few of my favorite pilot episodes on television. Stay tuned for part two on some other episodes I’ve found especially compelling!

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