My Favorite Date Spots In Boston (That Aren’t Just Dinner)

Looking for date spots around Boston, now that Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching? Planning a weekend outing with your friends or that special someone? Look no further!

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Fun fact, the Gardner is where I met my boyfriend! This museum is perfect because unlike the MFA, which can be overwhelming with the number of exhibits to see, the Gardner is smaller but still has many interesting pieces, including the beautiful courtyard (I know you’ve seen it on everyone’s Instagram!) You can use a Boston University student code to reserve free tickets ahead of time—just check out BU’s student arts codes and find a time that works best for you. Plus, if your name happens to be Isabella, you get free lifetime admission!

Ice Skating

I’ve got to admit, I haven’t been ice skating at Frog Pond, the Boston Commons’ classic rink. But I did go recently to Skate @ Canal District Kendall, a much cheaper option and a quick walk from the Kendall/MIT station. For two student admissions, skate rentals, and a locker to store our things, I paid about $30. I found the ice a bit rough, but for such a relatively small outdoor space, I can excuse that! Ice skating can be a romantic outing and a real trust exercise as you try not to drag each other over… the perfect mix.

Boston Public Library

The beautiful public library makes for the perfect study date spot. Try to snag chairs next to each other in the picturesque Bates Hall and get some assignments done in each other’s company. Photo by Matteo Maretto from Unsplash The library also offers outdoor seating in its courtyard, an awesome option if the weather allows or if you want to chat or have a snack before you return to studying. One tip, though: the library fills up quickly during finals season, so if you want a guaranteed seat, get there early!

Coolidge Corner Theater

The Coolidge is a cool independent theater and community center in Brookline. The main theater has a really interesting art deco vibe and some of the smaller theaters have only about 20 seats—a much more intimate and artistic atmosphere than you might get at a larger commercial theater. Exploring the rest of the Coolidge Corner neighborhood is fun too: check out the Boston General Store for unique home goods and gifts or Buffalo Exchange for some thrifting!

Paradise Rock Club

Sharing music tastes can be a great way to get to know someone, so check out what groups are playing at the Paradise Rock Club! Located near BU’s west campus, this is a perfect location for students, and the tickets are usually around $40. For a small venue, easy commute, and the chance to see both national touring groups and local bands, this is a great place to experience Boston’s popular culture! Photo by Burst from Stocksnap

Boston Public Gardens

Another of my favorite things to do (even by myself sometimes!) is going to the Boston Public Gardens. I absolutely love walking around the pond and watching the birds. Once, I was in the grass reading and a duck walked over me. The Public Gardens are an amazing place for a picnic, too. That’s definitely something to look forward to when the weather gets warmer! You can get food from any of the surrounding restaurants and enjoy the fresh air and people-watching.

I hope this has given you some ideas on dates you can go on around Boston this spring. Oh, and one last helpful hint—remember to bring gloves so you can hold hands without getting frostbite.

Have fun exploring!