My Dream Snack Rotation From Trader Joe’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone can recognize the navy striped tote bags that proudly brandish the red Trader Joe’s logo. The indie-style bag can hold a plethora of laptops and notebooks, but also serves as the best way to bring back your Trader Joe’s haul.

I’m here to share my top five Trader Joe’s snack recommendations as a certified loyal customer.

The Takis (or, Chili and Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips) These chips pack a savoury punch that leaves your tongue red and you wondering if you actually like them as you keep reaching for more. I personally was not the biggest fan of them, as I thought they tasted heavily of a chemical powder. But I soon found myself absent-mindedly eating the entire bag in one sitting. Case in point, these are addictive! Just don’t let the first taste deter you. It has all the right kind of spicy, tangy flavor that has your mouth watering enough to rival Pavlov’s dog. Ellen Gibbs / Spoon Sparkling Berry Lemonade This drink reminds me of a proper spring picnic day. Not only is it a fun color, but its light and sweet berry taste plays with your taste buds like a symphony. It’s just the right kind of sweet and refreshing, with aftertastes of strawberry and a citrusy lemon that provides the perfect amount of acidic punch. Mochi Rice Nuggets These are super subtle, slightly salted cubes of baked mochi that are an ASMR artist’s dream. They provide a satisfying chomp and are a great sensory experience with a slight, brief savoury aftertaste. Warning: these are highly addictive! Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans A perfect balance of bitterness and sweetness, these beans offer a very interesting crunch in the center that leaves a smoky, sweet aftertaste. It’s a great palate cleanser, and as a certified dark chocolate lover, something I always have to pick up! Keriss101 / Spoon Pirate’s Booty: Aged White Cheddar Lastly, something cheesy to send us off to Trader Joe’s. This snack is a subtle savory delight that brings us all a little closer to our childhood. The cheese taste is light and not as pungent or artificial as some other brands of Pirate’s Booty.

With that, these are my top five Trader Joe’s snack recommendations that I hope will help you power through the rest of the semester.

Have a great haul!

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