My Boston Must-Do’s Before Graduation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is such an eye-opening experience.

Leaving home and learning how to be fully independent during adolescence is so impactful. There’s a lot to learn about yourself during this time in your life, but it’s also a time to explore your new surroundings. It’s hard to believe that in six short months, I’ll be a Boston University alum.

I’m extremely grateful for BU and the opportunity it gave me to live in an amazing city. Using my free time to see sights, go to museums, and try new restaurants has been one of the best parts of college. Though I feel like I’ve done so much during the past three and a half years, I still have some activities left on my bucket list.

Here is a list of my Boston must-dos before graduation:

1. Go on a duck tour

If you’ve ever walked through the touristy parts of Boston, such as Back Bay or Government Center, the odds are you have seen one of these things. A tour guide provides guests with a verbal explanation of the sounds and sights around the city. They are typically charismatic, engaging, and very informative about their surroundings. Then, after taking you around on the Boston streets, the vehicle suddenly turns into a boat and takes you through the Charles River.

To be fair, I’ve actually done one of these before. When I was in middle school, I took a field trip to the Boston Museum of Science. A part of the day was going on a duck tour.

Though very touristy, I think taking a duck tour with a group of friends sounds like so much fun. It’s a unique way to absorb information about the city we’ve come to know pretty well, almost like the last farewell before we all go our separate ways.

2. Go to the Southie St. Patrick’s Day Parade

There’s just something so Bostonian about St. Patrick’s Day as a sea of green engulfs the city to celebrate Boston’s rich Irish history.

Unfortunately, spring break typically falls during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Southie. As a result, I have yet to go!

If I don’t stay in Boston after graduating from BU, I feel like this is my last chance to attend the iconic parade. I’d imagine there is a strong sense of unity, pride, and celebration in the crowd, something I really want to experience. Hopefully, I can make my way to Southie this March dressed in all green.

3. Step on the BU seal

A rule that every BU undergraduate student has to follow: DO NOT STEP ON THE SEAL!

Marsh Plaza is at the center of the Boston University Charles River campus, sitting between the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Theology, and directly in front of the BU Beach. Located right in the heart of Marsh Chapel is the famous black, circular seal.

Though unsure of its origin, students believe that stepping on the “seal” (which is actually the university’s crest) at any time during your tenure as a BU student will prevent you from graduating. According to The Daily Free Press, this infamous myth about the seal goes as far back as 1979.

Many seniors decide to take graduation pictures at Marsh Plaza, greatly to feel the satisfaction of finally being able to stand on the long-avoided seal. I can’t wait to celebrate my academic accomplishments by stepping foot on that notorious jinx; it will be my final goodbye to Boston University.

Boston is a city with so much to offer. By the time I walk across the commencement stage in May, I hope to have all of these activities crossed off my bucket list.

Happy touristing!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!