My Best Bites Around The World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been lucky enough to travel to so many — now 17 — countries in my life. Through these travels, vacations, and time abroad, I have been able to try many cuisines, most of which I have either never had or haven’t authentically had in the United States.

As I’m travelling to Italy this spring break, I have rounded up my best global eats and specific restaurants in case anyone is looking for recommendations for their own travels outside the U.S.

Pizza 2000 – Venice, Italy

During a previous trip my family and I took to Italy, the purpose of going was to visit my older brother, who was studying abroad in a small town near Venice. Of course, as part of that visit, we spent a few days in the heart of Venice, exploring the city famous for its canals and lack of cars. As part of this visit, we took on a recommendation from my brother during a trip he took into the city: a place called Pizza 2000, and it did not disappoint.

Something that can be hard to come by in Italy is pizza by the slice, but here, you get a single slice — and a huge one at that. They have the simple toppings everyone knows and loves, as well as more unique combinations of vegetables and Italian meats. But any slice is a good choice for a light meal or an eat-and-walk snack.

Fried Pufferfish – Japan

This past summer, my dad and I traveled through Japan, wrapping up our trip in Tokyo. Besides the usual sightseeing, we met up with his old host kid from way back, Kazutada, for lunch. We already felt pretty adventurous with all the new foods we’d tried, but Kaz took us to another level.

We started with our usual favorite sushi, then handed him the reins to order what he loved. My personal highlight: fried pufferfish. They remove all the poisonous parts, batter and deep-fry it, and the white meat comes out incredibly juicy and tender.

It stood out because it was so different from everything else on the trip — and honestly, I never would’ve ordered something I’d always heard was risky and poisonous on my own. Having a local guide make the introduction turned it into one of the best food experiences of the whole journey.

For Sale Pub – Budapest, Hungary

This past fall, I spent time abroad in the Czech Republic, and as part of that experience, I was able to visit countries a little farther east than anywhere else in Europe I had been before; hence, my weekend in Budapest. Though we have no Hungarian blood, my mom and grandmother’s favorite dish is Hungarian goulash, so it was a meal I absolutely wanted to make time for. The place I chose could not have been better.

For Sale Pub is located right near the river dividing the Buda and Pest sides of the city, and, besides lots of cultural classics with huge portions, it gives the coolest atmosphere for a meal in Hungary. The pub is old, wooden, and decorated with notes from travelers from all across the globe pinned to the walls, ceilings, and pillars.

Together, the atmosphere was warm and memorable, and the goulash did not disappoint. It was hearty and rich, and the quantity for the price was absolutely worth it.

Affogato – Italy

Funny enough, my first time having affogato was not in Italy, where the dessert originates, but in Geneva, Switzerland, on a whim at lunch. This treat is gelato, usually vanilla, with espresso poured over it, creating an intense, bitter coffee flavor cut by the gelato’s sweet cream. The espresso also melts the gelato upon pouring, creating a really pleasant foam rather than the liquid espresso and frozen gelato feeling like two separate entities.

Personally, I am not a coffee drinker and usually not a huge fan of the bitter taste, but for me, affogato is really pleasant and a fun dessert to share.

Torey Walsh / Spoon

Gasoline Grill – Copenhagen, Denmark

Perhaps it’s in poor taste to recommend a burger spot in a city famous for Nordic cuisine and Michelin-starred meals, but when something’s good, it’s good! When it comes to a good, greasy meal, it checks every single box for me.

It’s made fresh right in front of you, eaten straight out of a wrapper, and so perfectly complemented by fries with thick, flaky salt. The beef is juicy, the cheese is nicely melted, and all the toppings are done well. The Pièce de Résistance is Gasoline Grill’s signature sauce. According to their website, it’s inspired by Thousand Island dressing, with a mix of mayo, tomato sauce, mustard, and pickle juice, resulting in a tangy sauce that pairs well with a great burger.

Take your taste buds on a trip, too!

