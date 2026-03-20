My Artists On Repeat For Spring 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring rolls around, it’s time to revamp some of my listening habits to match the warming weather and sunny skies. Music has always profoundly shaped my mood and served as a soundtrack to my life.

Now that winter is closing, I can retire Phoebe Bridgers and Mitski (I still love you guys) and welcome in some brighter vibes. Here are five artists I’m totally obsessed with that create the perfect spring soundtrack.

Wet Leg This British indie rock band, known for hits like “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” begins this list with a bang. The front-women, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, bring a unique electricity to their discography with spoken-word elements and clever, provocative lyrics in many of their songs. Their newest album, Moisturizer, is definitely going to blast through my car’s speakers as I drive through the open spring roads. Fun fact: Their song “mangetout” on Moisturizer was featured in the hit TV series Heated Rivalry. Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max Olivia Dean Best New Artist Grammy award-winner Olivia Dean has just the right energy for spring. Her music, a fusion of pop, R&B, and soul, can’t help but lift anyone’s spirits after a long winter. The Londoner’s hit “Man I Need” peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 list at No. 1, and has been a resident of the prestigious list for the past 30 weeks. Her newest album, The Art of Loving, features some of my favorite songs of 2025. It’s so bubbly and wholesome, but brings such real vibes — a must-have for exiting the winter blues. CBS ENTERTAINMENT Norah Jones What do your mom and I (more likely than not) have in common? We both love Norah Jones. Seriously, who can beat Norah Jones when it comes to the perfect soundtrack for a warm spring day while you stare out the windows of your mom’s minivan? The heavily decorated musician has won 10 Grammys and was a staple in many Gen Z childhoods. “Come Away with Me,” a soft, heartwarming ballad, is my favorite song of hers. The Beatles Although this pick is a bit underground, bear with me as I introduce you to this niche Liverpool-based rock band that may have fallen into obscurity after their 1960 debut. I’m kidding, of course. With so many musical eras, it’s hard to pin down which one encapsulates the spring vibe. After much thought, I narrowed it down to The White Album and Abbey Road, because of the ever-experimental production and the emotional rawness of the lyrics. Additionally, the Beatles have always been nostalgic for me because my mom had the 1 compilation of hits on CD. Photo by Natalie Cardona from Unsplash The Last Dinner Party Last, but certainly not least, is a British rock band from London composed of five members: Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies, and Aurora Nishevci. Their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, threw them into stardom as hits like “Nothing Matters” and “Sinner” blew up on TikTok. Their sound is characterized by gentler instrumentation that builds into loud guitar riffs and powerful belts; a totally electric combination for the blossoming spring. Additionally, their newest album, From the Pyre, is absolutely going to be on repeat while I walk to class and contemplate my life.

If you’re looking for new artists to plug into this spring, look no further than this list. I can assure you that you’ll discover at least one song you won’t be able to get out of your head.

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