I spend thousands of minutes a year listening to music. Whether it be driving to work, completing assignments for class, or walking down Commonwealth Ave., melodies and verses of my favorite artists fill my ears.

It’s every music lover’s dream to see their favorite artists perform live. This year, I was lucky enough to attend four concerts that were delightfully unique in their own ways. Whether it was a smaller crowd or a stadium setting, each show was electrifying.

From my least favorite to my favorite, here is a list of concerts I attended in 2024:

Sexyy Red

Boston University’s spring concert hosted up-and-coming St. Louisan Sexyy Red. Tickets for students were extremely cheap, just around $10. My friends and I piled onto the floor of Agganis Arena hoping to sing along to hits like “Rich Baby Daddy” and “SkeeYee.” The night was filled with dancing and screaming along to Sexyy Red’s lyrics. She definitely put on an entertaining show as she included covers of popular songs like “We Are Young” and “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus. To be honest, I probably would have never gone to see Sexyy Red in concert if it wasn’t organized by BU’s Student Government. While the concert was a good time, she’s not an artist I usually listen to. For that reason, Sexyy Red takes fourth place on my list.

Zach Bryan

Up until my freshman year of college, I was a devout country music hater. However, I continued to expand my horizons. Today, I consider myself a fan of the fiddles and banjos. As a new fan, Zach Bryan’s “Quittin’ Time”tour was my first experience at a country concert. The show I attended took place in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. Bryan’s show was around two hours long, and he jam-packed it with songs from across his discography. I appreciated his ability to capture the attention of thousands with a mere string of his guitar. Unfortunately, the “Something in the Orange” singer is currently facing controversy involving his recent split with influencer Brianna Chickenfry, according to USA Today. Though Bryan will surely find his way into my most listened-to singers in this year’s Spotify Wrapped, I certainly will not be making an effort to stream his songs for the foreseeable future. Although Bryan was my gateway to country music, I feel that my remaining two concerts had more of a feel-good aura, which is why he falls third on my list. Photo by Israel Palacio from Unsplash

Olivia Rodrigo

16-year-old me fell in love with “Drivers License” when the music video came out in 2020. 19-year-old-me was able to sing it with Olivia Rodrigo herself when she came to TD Garden on her “Guts World Tour.” Because Rodrigo is a relatively new artist, she sang all but two of her songs in her entire discography. It was so much fun to be surrounded by so many girls and women who love Rodrigo just like I do. Her stage design was beautiful; it was mainly detailed with purple (my favorite color) stars, moons, and sparkles. Rodrigo made use of the space on the stage and made sure to engage with each section of the audience. My favorite part of her show, however, was when she performed on a giant floating moon. It truly was magical. At only 21 years old, Rodrigo looked like a seasoned veteran on her first arena tour. I hope to see her in concert again soon!

Lana Del Rey