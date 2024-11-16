Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
dark cafe desk with phone, matcha latte, and book.
Photo by Jakub Kapusnak from Foodies Feed
Culture

Must Visit Cafes Featuring Matcha Around Boston

Sarah Chang
With midterms ending and finals fast approaching, I have compiled a list of my favorite cafes that serve my personal favorite drink—matcha. It’s important to reward yourself when studying for big exams, and for me, the best reward was visiting different cafes around Boston.

matcha latte
Photo by John Beans distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license
Tatte

Tatte is the city’s tried and true cafe. Visiting Boston, you have to try this cafe at least once for their brunch or dessert options.

They have a couple of unique matcha drink options, with one of my favorites being the seasonal Sparkling Matcha Lemonade. It is a twist on your traditional matcha latte, made with concentrated matcha, lemonade, and sparkling water. There is a nice tanginess that makes the drink special!

Make sure to try their wide array of food, dessert, and drink options while you’re there. It’s also a good place to enjoy a weekend brunch or a study session! I love to visit on a weekend to grab a bite for brunch with my friends and catch up.

three coffee cups
Photo by Nathan Dumlao from Unsplash
Blank Street Coffee

Blank Street Coffee is one of my favorite cafes to stop by on my way to the Boston Public Library. Located across the street from the library, it’s the perfect place to grab a drink before going to study.

Among a variety of drinks and pastries, my personal favorite is the Daydream Matcha. Unlike the traditional matcha, this drink has a syrup flavored with cinnamon and honey, giving it a unique and delicious touch!

As it’s right next to Newbury Street, there are plenty of cute shops near the cafe. You can enjoy a day of shopping or a study session at the library with a drink in your hand!

spoon of matcha powder
Photo by Matcha and CO on Unsplash
Maruichi Select

Another one of my favorite places to grab matcha is Maruichi Select in Brookline. Located a short walk from the Coolidge Corner station, it is a cafe with many Japanese drinks and food options. They serve authentic matcha from Japan with the Strawberry Matcha Latte being a highlight. The strong matcha flavor is accompanied by fresh strawberry syrup, giving it a touch of sweetness!

The cafe has a cozy atmosphere and seating options that you might not find in many cafes. While waiting for your drink, you can look around the cafe at the selection of different teas, dishware, and other kitchen accessories.

Drinks
Alex Frank / Spoon
Ogawa Coffee

Ogawa Coffee is a Japanese coffee chain with its first international branch right in the heart of Boston! Tucked away on a small street in downtown Boston, this cafe serves different coffees and teas on their brunch menus. With unique seating, it’s a good place to visit while you’re downtown.

My personal favorite is the Hojicha Latte. Unlike any other Hojicha I have tried, Ogawa Coffee has a strong, nutty, green tea flavor that wakes you up from the very first sip!

Enjoy your matcha drinks!

