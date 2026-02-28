Monthly Melodies: Classic Rock Edition

Every season and every month carries its own unique energy. January is all about fresh starts and resolutions. March is the transition from winter to spring. November is all about family and gratitude. That being said, I’ve found that certain songs feel right in certain months, shaped by the mood in the air.
So, here’s my curated playlist for the year, one song for each month. What’s special about this playlist is that it’s one of throwbacks and classic rock, consisting of songs from the 1960s and ’70s. Let’s get into it!
- JANUARY – “Brand New Day” by Van Morrison
-
January marks the beginning of a new year. This month is for new starts, new beginnings, and new days. Morrison’s “Brand New Day” does a great job capturing the hope for this month. So, when you’re feeling upset because you haven’t met your new year’s goal, put on Morrison as a reminder that you’ve “got the will.”
- FEBRUARY – “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole
-
February revolves around one event: Valentine’s Day. So, if you’re in the mood for love this month, Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” is the perfect pick for you. Whether you’re celebrating a relationship or close friendships, this song is a reminder of “just how much [they] care.”
- MARCH – “Changes” by David Bowie
-
Was anyone else taught that poem about the lion and the lamb, or was it just me? Regardless, the poem is about how March starts out cold and windy, and ends up warm and sunny. There’s no better way to encapsulate this change in seasons than listening to David Bowie’s “Changes”. If this month ever feels overwhelming, listen to Bowie to remind yourself that everyone deals with changes; you are never alone.
- APRIL – “April Come She Will” by Simon and Garfunkel
-
Now, what better song to talk about April than “April Come She Will”? This song romanticizes the rain that April always brings, and reminds us to appreciate the small things in life. Check it out!
- MAY – “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles
-
May is the month when everything has finally bloomed. We have made it through rainy April, and the sun is finally here. Get out of your seasonal depression and listen to the beauty that is this band’s music of “Here Comes the Sun”.
- JUNE – “Rich Girl” by Daryl Hall & John Oates
-
The song “Rich Girl” provides the perfect introduction to summer. Its upbeat vibes and great melody offer amazing music for dancing and jamming out with your friends.
- JULY – “Ventura Highway” by America
-
Whenever I picture summer, I imagine my friends and me driving on the road with the windows down, listening to music. The perfect middle-of-summer song, “where the days are longer and the nights are stronger,” can be heard in “Ventura Highway”.
- AUGUST – “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts
-
August brings a soft and slow summer vibe. The song “Summer Breeze” brings the perfect feeling of warm nights and soaking up the sun before fall begins.
- SEPTEMBER – “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
-
I’m sorry… but I just couldn’t resist! “September” is a classic and demands to be the anthem of the month. So get ready to party on “the 21st night of September”!
- OCTOBER – “Witchy Woman” by Eagles
-
This Eagles song, “Witchy Woman”, is the perfect way to get in the mood for the witchy season that October brings. Happy Halloween!
- NOVEMBER – “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses
-
I know this one is a little on the nose, but “November Rain” is one of my favorites. The song does a great job of encapsulating the transition to longer and colder days. However, it still has the beauty of falling in love with someone, so it’s not all depressing.
- DECEMBER – “Out In The Cold” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
-
“Out In The Cold” plays in my head each time I step outside in Boston. What better way to amuse yourself when walking to class than listening to someone sing about how “there’s nowhere to go” when you’re “out in the cold”?
Those are my classic rock picks for the year. I hope you all enjoy and remember just how much music can shape our lives!
Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!