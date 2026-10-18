Miranda’s Monthly Reads: September

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I won’t lie to you, September was a tough reading month. Getting back into the groove of classes, while overloading and doing a lot outside of class, meant I really had to rebuild my reading habit (and that failed a lot of the time). That also means that I am now behind on my yearly goal of 55 books… but I still read four! And that’s four more than zero.

Kiss Slay Replay by Rachel Harrison One of my most anticipated books of the year, this lived up to expectations! Kiss Slay Replay is a horror time-loop novel that’s also set at a wedding. The book is incredibly campy but at the same time, so entertaining. I really started to love this as the time loop went on and the tone shifted. Yes, the personal issues Willa is dealing with are still there (and the horror somehow gets gorier), but Rachel Harrison brings in a humor that works so well! Especially because being stuck in a horror time loop is absurd. The time loop aspect reminded me a lot of The Blonde Dies First by Joelle Wellington, one of my favorite reads. Do I recommend it? If the genres are up your alley, yes! Nick Morrison via Unsplash Original Sins: The (Mis)education of Black and Native Children and the Construction of American Racism by Eve L. Ewing One of my favorite ways to get more reading in when I’m busy is through audiobooks, so instead of reading this nonfiction book, I listened to it! And wow, I’m so glad I did. Original Sins covers some tough subject matter, but I really recommend reading/listening to it. It was engaging and taught me so much. Do I recommend it? Yes! The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager Sometimes, I just need a good thriller, and who better than Riley Sager? The Last Time I Lied ended up hitting that spot and was incredibly atmospheric, being mainly set at a summer camp. My only complaint was that it took me just a little while to get into. Do I recommend it? Yes, but maybe wait until next summer to read! Photo by Nicole Wolf from Unsplash Thank You for Remembering by Emily Harding This book feels exactly like a 2000s rom-com, and that warmed my heart! After waking up with amnesia and missing a year of her life, Marnie must piece together her missing memories, and she gets some help from her charming neighbor. The best part of this book for me is that it’s set in Boston! The city really comes to life, and it was so fun seeing Marnie go to so many familiar places. I didn’t fully gel with the ending, and at times, I wanted some more depth, but overall this was really cute! Do I recommend it? If you want something easy to read, yes!

So, not my best reading month, but hey, progress is progress! Fingers crossed I can get into some more steady reading during October once classes start to settle down. If you’re interested in seeing real-time updates, friend me on Goodreads! I’ll be back to share my October reads soon!

What did you read last month?

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