Miranda’s Monthly Reads: October

Another month of reading in the books! Literally.

While I didn’t read as much during October due to my academics ramping up, there were definitely a few hidden gems!

This month, I really leaned into the idea of “spooky season” and tried to prioritize horror, thriller, and dark academia; genres I enjoy, but often aren’t the majority of my reads. As for stats, I got through five books and 1588 pages, with one physical book and four on my Kindle. So, let’s get into it!

*Note: Although a few books this month I read were given to me early through the publisher, all my reviews contain my honest thoughts.*

Immortal Consequences by I.V. Marie THE most entertaining reading experience I had this month. Immortal Consequences follows six students at a boarding school at the edge of the afterlife, who must compete for the opportunity to change their fate or risk remaining stuck in purgatory forever. With this book, I really appreciated how, although it’s fantasy, it was still accessible to someone who’s not as familiar with the genre. I’m not going to lie, the book felt a little young at times, and I still have SO many questions, but I had the best time reading it! And I will be first in line to read the sequel next year. That ending!

Do I recommend it? Yes! You’ll be on the edge of your seat. Photo by Pixabay from Pexels Nevada by Imogen Binnie Although this 2013 novel is a really influential piece of literature in the queer and transgender communities, the plot didn’t quite work for me. The writing style is pretty interesting and perfectly captures Maria’s character, but that also means that there are multiple long tangents in the text. This aspect made the reading process difficult. I did enjoy the book more as it went on, especially in part two, once we were introduced to our second main character. I’m still glad I read the book without having to read it for my English class. I probably wouldn’t have finished, but I think I crave a little bit more plot in my reading. Do I recommend it? If you like character-focused novels, yes. But if not, no. Breathe In, Bleed Out by Brian McAuley If you know anything about me, you know I love a slasher, so I had high hopes for this thriller set at a remote healing retreat! Sadly, though, it didn’t quite work for my taste. Aspects like the hippie Joshua Tree setting and the complicated relationships between the main friend group were really intriguing; however, I felt myself wanting more from them because of the writing style. The twist still got me, so I had some enjoyment out of it, but maybe next time I won’t go in with as high expectations. Do I recommend it? Probably not? But maybe if you like the cult-y vibes more than I, then you should give it a shot. Pexels Isn’t It Obvious? by Rachel Runya Katz Isn’t It Obvious? is a modern-day take on the movie You’ve Got Mail, and was the perfect palate cleanser between all the darker books I was reading this month. I finished it just before publication, thanks to St. Martin’s Press, and really enjoyed myself! This book is a classic romcom with so much heart, but also incredible representation that doesn’t feel forced. It’s also a true contemporary, with the main character being a podcast host and a middle school librarian, which made the story feel so authentic to real life. Do I recommend it? Yes! Such a fun modern take on a classic trope. What She Saw by Mary Burton Yet another advanced reader copy to finish out the month! What She Saw follows a reporter coming back to the small town where her mother and four other girls were killed on the same night at a music festival 30 years ago. Although the supposed killer is incarcerated, the loose ends haven’t been tied up, and the bodies were never found. Overall, this was a solid thriller! There’s both a dual timeline and a dual point of view, which made the beginning feel a bit slow, but it really picked up by the end! I read the last 100 pages or so all in one sitting.

Do I recommend it? Yes, especially if you love true-crime documentaries

Even though my stats weren’t as high as I had hoped they’d be, and I fell into a bit of a slump, it was fun to dive back into some darker books for October. If you’re interested in seeing real-time updates, friend me on Goodreads! I’ll be back to share my November reads next month!

What did you read last month?

