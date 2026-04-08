Miranda’s Monthly Reads: March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, I was busy this month. I’m not sure about you, but I feel like this time of the semester, and specifically this time of the spring semester, always gets me. That means I only got through four books, but you know what? That’s four more than zero! Those four books spanned 999 pages, with one being on audio, one read physically, and two on my Kindle. Let’s get into it!

*Note: Although a few books I read this month were given to me early through the publisher, all my reviews contain my honest thoughts.*

Morsel by Carter Keane I haven’t read a great horror book in a minute, and this one hit. Keane’s ability to write suspense is up there with some of the best. I read the majority of this one night in my dorm room while I was alone for the night, and was way too creeped out. The Appalachian setting adds so much to the atmosphere of suspense as well! No spoilers, of course, but around the 50% mark, there’s a twist that didn’t fully work for me. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoyed the second half! However, instead of that ominous feeling from the beginning, it felt like a completely new book. I truly can’t believe this is a debut novel! Do I recommend it? Yes! Such a wild ride in only 200 pages. stocksnap.io photographer: Suzy Hazelwood Star Shipped by Cat Sebastian I say this about so many authors, but I promise I have been meaning to read Cat Sebastian for years. And wow, am I happy I did! Sebastian has written mostly historical romance up until this point, but this novel takes place in the present day and follows two actors on a sci-fi show, which sounded very up my alley. This novel is much less explicit, but in a way, I think people who liked Heated Rivalry (the show or the book) will like this as well! Sebastian’s writing is full of wit and tenderness that brings new energy to the enemies-to-lovers trope. The underlying humor and sweetness perfectly mesh with the more serious moments, making it a really great romance novel. Do I recommend it? Yes! I will definitely be reading more of Sebastian’s work soon. Yearbook by Seth Rogen I promised I was going to work on reading non-fiction this year! While I know who Seth Rogen is, I’ve never been a dedicated fan of his. I have, however, heard great things about this audiobook. Honestly, for a book about being famous and doing drugs, it somehow manages to still be authentic (an impressive feat for sure). The audio also has a quick run time (just six hours), so it worked really well for my busy schedule this month! Do I recommend it? Yes, but don’t go in expecting something that will change your life. Photo by Samson Kate from Pexels Passing by Nella Larsen Passing is probably my favorite thing I’ve read this semester for my English course, so that’s a win! With only 160 pages, it kept with my apparent theme of shorter books this month, but it was definitely enjoyable. I read The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett a few years ago, which is inspired by this classic, so it was really interesting to go back to the original work. For a novel written in the 1920s, Larsen does such an incredible job of shaping complex characters and acknowledging cultural nuances. Do I recommend it? Maybe? It didn’t fully work for me, but it was a great novel for a class setting.

Overall, even though my numbers were down a bit, I still enjoyed everything I read this month! I think I need to give myself more grace sometimes when trying to achieve my reading goal. College takes a lot of my time.

If you’re interested in seeing real-time updates, friend me on Goodreads! I’ll be back to share my April reads soon.

What did you read last month?

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