Malala Yousafzai: The Historical Figure Who’s Totally Gen Z

When we think of historical figures, what usually comes to mind are names like George Washington, William Shakespeare, or Julius Caesar. These famous faces in history were born centuries ago, their stories written long before our time.

However, we also live in an era when several famous faces in history lived not that long ago. Rosa Parks, for example, lived until 2005 — not the 1950s, like some Gen Zers might assume. It’s a powerful reminder of how recent segregation in America was, and how someone so monumental to the Civil Rights Movement passed away the same year I was born.

Malala Yousafzai is arguably the most inspiring historical figure of our generation, whom I had the honor of dressing up as and doing a project on in fifth grade. The reason I chose her back then is the same reason she continues to inspire me now: she’s like an older sister.

Born on July 12, 1997, in Pakistan, Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate in history, earning the honor at just 17 years old in 2014. Two years prior, she survived being shot in the head by the Taliban for speaking out against their ban on girls’ education. Now at 28, this female education activist is showing her humanity to us in all things Gen Z.

When she’s not fighting for girls around the world to attend school, Malala does everyday things just like us.

She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just a few weeks ago, as New York is one of the stops on Yousafzai’s Finding My Way book tour. She told Fallon she’s been enjoying her time in the city, driving around, going shopping, collecting souvenirs, and, of course, eating Joe’s Pizza.

All Malala needs now is a big black puffer jacket to be an honorary New Yorker!

Fallon later asked her if she’s watched The Summer I Turned Pretty, to which Yousafzai responded, “Of course.” Duh, Fallon. What Gen Z girl hasn’t watched the show? And don’t worry, guys, Malala is Team Conrad.

Yousafzai then talked about her new book, Finding My Way, where she shares details about her college life, friendships, marriage, and mental health.

“I am a normal person who loves to have fun and make mistakes and find more about herself and grow through that,” Yousafzai said during the interview. “I can cook. I am married now, and I love to play sports. I play golf, and I’m really good at weightlifting.”

These hobbies and day-to-day activities reveal we may have more in common with Malala than we may think.

Continuing the conversation about her book, Yousafzai acknowledges how she’s been in the public eye since her teenage years and wants people to know the updated version of the person she is now.

“The first thing I want to tell people is my age. I’m 28,” she said. “I still see kids on social media commenting that they thought I was a figure from the 18th century, or that I’m, like, dead. I also meet people who are shocked that I’m not 15 years old anymore.”

Yousafzai even poked fun at this misconception in a hilarious TikTok of her own, captioned, “Warming up for another day of Gen Z asking if I’m still alive.”

The interview wrapped up with Yousafzai reading aloud a powerful excerpt from her memoir dedicated to the girls who attend her school in Pakistan. But before she left, she and Fallon jumped on the viral “Beez in the Trap/What’s Up” TikTok trend. Their iconic video garnered over 10 million likes!

Yup, Malala Yousafzai just lip-synced to Nicki Minaj.

But it’s more than just a funny clip; it’s a symbol of what makes her so powerful. Yousafzai is rewriting what it means to be a historical figure. She’s not frozen in time or trapped in textbooks. She’s actively shaping history while speaking the same cultural language as the rest of us.

Even though school can be exhausting and stressful, Yousafzai reminds us just how fortunate we are to have access to an education. Only a small fraction of the world’s population gets the opportunity to attend university, so we need to take advantage of our privileges. Yousafzai is a martyr for education; she risked her own life to benefit the lives of other girls and stand up for what she believed in.

Cause hey, you wouldn’t want Malala to comment “Boo” with a thumbs down emoji on your post about you skipping class.

