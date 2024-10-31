Making Your Besties Your Favorite Hobby

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

A few months ago, a cute guy asked me the most simple question: “What are your hobbies?” Despite my list (reading, skiing, yapping, etc.), I blurted out, “my roommates!” To say the least, he looked at me like I was indeed the dumbest person alive.

As I was kicking myself for not saying something cooler, I realized living with my three roommates, Maddie, Morgan, and Delaney, has brought technicolor to my life. They’ve made late-night study sessions enjoyable, and missing home bearable. I wanted to cry only on these girls’ shoulders when a guy (yes, the same guy) never texted me back.

Women need community; they need friendships and gossip sessions and everything in between. While these strong relationships offer comfort and fun, they are also essential to our overall success.

According to the Harvard Business Review, women who have a strong circle of friends are more likely to get executive positions with higher pay. The article explains that those in a tight-knit circle of one to three women are 2.5 times more likely to land a leadership position than those lacking close female friendships. These enriching relationships can aid us in every aspect, especially in professional success!

To put this into action, I encourage you to make your friends your hobby this week. Check two of these activities off with your closest buddies and enjoy every minute of it:

Walking and talking along the Charles River. Go to the Boston Open Market (open every Saturday until the end of October). Hug your roommate before they take a midterm. Take a workout class together. Create a dance routine to a Halloween song. Study “mukbang” (all the snack fixings are a must). Take pictures of the fall foliage with a digital camera. Closet swap (dress your roommate for a day and they dress you).

From study buddies to career launchers, your relationships with your female friends are your ultimate secret weapon!

So, make your friends your own hobby and give them time, effort, and appreciation. In doing so, you will be all the richer!

