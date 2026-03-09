Making the Most of a Snow Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has happened; the day is upon us. You pick up your phone, awaiting the fateful notification: “Winter Weather Closure.” Classes are cancelled! You dance a jig. Sing your praises. Prepare for the snow day of your life.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news at all, you know that the Northeast has been hit with a couple of big storms in the last month, the most recent totaling 17.1 inches of snow for Boston. But as wonderful as a day off is, there is no point in wasting it on rotting away inside!

Without further ado, here is a college girl’s guide to making the most of your snow day.

The first step is waking up at a reasonable time. I’m not forcing a 6 a.m. alarm on you; your sleep schedule is your prerogative. However, don’t waste your time sleeping in! There is plenty of time for rest and relaxation — we’ll get to that.

Get up, get ready, get into nice cozy clothes, preferably something warm to keep the chill out. No need for uncomfy professional clothing! Make your bed. Tidy up your room. Crack open the window and breathe in the frosty air. Appreciate the sting of the winter breeze on your face. Feel alive.

Have some breakfast! If you are a dining hall warrior, enjoy what the staff has spent their time on. If you have your own kitchen, whip up whatever you’ve been craving. Make it hot. Drink a nice, warm drink. Feel it in your belly, heating up your bones and your limbs. Embrace it.

If, god forbid, you need to be productive, do it early. Eat your breakfast, do your work. Get it all out of the way. We don’t want to be worrying about essential things today. This snow day is a day for living.

By now, you’ve been awake for a little bit. The sleepiness has been shaken off, your belly is full, and your to-do list is checked off. It’s time for fun.

Go outside! No, not in your current clothes. Bundle up, silly. Another pair of pants, maybe? Long sleeve, sweater, jacket? Hat, gloves, scarf? Socks and boots? I’m trusting that you know how many layers you need.

Alright, you’re bundled. Open the door, walk down the steps, and get to the ground, depending on where you live. End result: you should be in the snow.

It’s time to be free; frolic in the snow. Build a snowman, give him tiny stick arms because you can’t find any big ones. He is now a snow-rex. Get it? Snow-Tyrannosaurus-Rex? Make a bunch of snowballs and start a fight with your friends. Get really into it, build forts and an armory.

Lie on the ground, and make a snow angel. Only get up when you feel the snow creep inside your clothing. Catch a snowflake on your tongue. Bury your face in the snow, but remember to breathe.

Go sledding. Find a hill, bring a sled. Or, you can DIY it. Cardboard rectangles and duct tape get the job done; wrap it in a trash bag if you’re feeling fancy.

I think you get the idea. Let your inhibitions go, just be a kid again. Life is too short not to play in the snow. When your nose is running, and you can’t feel your toes, it’s time to go inside. It’s okay if you look like Rudolph, no judgment here.

Strip off your clothes, layer by layer, in the entryway of your room. Pile them up in the bathroom. They will be soggy. Take the hottest shower ever or run a bubble bath. Feel that warmth on your skin, working its way back into your body. Appreciate it.

Rebundle yourself in the softest clothes you can find. Make some hot chocolate. Wrap yourself in a blanket on the couch or your bed. Rub your feet together like a cricket.

It’s relaxation time! Do as you will with that directive. I am not the queen of relaxation, so this is up to you. Watch the sun go down. It will be way earlier than it needs to; 4 p.m. sunsets are killing our most beautiful warriors. It’s okay, spring is coming. Punxsutawney Phil told me so.

Snow days are made to be enjoyed. And don’t forget: Send love to your essential workers, and be grateful for their service.

Let yourself take this break. You’ve earned it.

