Making My Case: Spencer Hastings Is The True Autumn Academic TV Icon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I were to ask you to name a character you deem as study inspiration, Rory Gilmore would probably be your first thought. Though I love Rory, too (yes, even the controversial Yale Rory), I think that Pretty Little Liars’ Spencer Hastings is a better choice of academic role model.

I know what you’re thinking: Gilmore Girls focuses on academics more than Pretty Little Liars. However, this is what makes Spencer more impressive. Throughout all of the chaotic events of the series, Spencer remains on top of her schoolwork. Meanwhile, Rory’s life was incredibly sheltered, and she was able to focus purely on school. It’s not hard to be valedictorian when your worst experience is simply your boyfriend dumping you at a dance-a-thon! Spencer, on the other hand, claimed her spot at the top of her class despite her trip to the mental hospital and time stuck in A’s dollhouse.

On top of that, Rory received positive encouragement at home, while Spencer faced intense pressure from her parents and sister. Lorelai would certainly be much more forgiving than the Hastings family if any mistakes were made. Spencer is constantly reminded that she must meet her family’s expectations and be the best.

I must give props to Rory, though, for the fact that she is in school for the entirety of the series (well, excluding her dropout stint). Pretty Little Liars, on the other hand, skips past Spencer’s time at Georgetown. Still, at least we see Spencer’s dreams come to fruition and her hard work pay off through her successful career in the later seasons.

Next time you need study motivation, consider channeling your inner Spencer Hastings instead of Rory Gilmore. If she could succeed throughout her bouts with A, you can certainly succeed, too!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!