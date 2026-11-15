This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I distinctly remember watching season one of Love Is Blind during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Back then, I would drive with my dad to the grocery store just to wait in the car while he masked up and did our shopping for the week. This period also marked my journey into the Love Is Blind fandom as I slowly chipped away at season one. Of course, I was immediately drawn to the show’s concept.

This premise is completely bizarre. A group of men and a group of women are isolated from society and tasked with dating each other… through a wall. Can two people fall in love based on conversation and personality alone? Or, in other words … is love blind?

The couples cannot see each other until they are engaged (which happens within 10 days of their first date), and then they go on a pre-honeymoon to help turn their emotional connection into a physical one, naturally. Soon after, they move in together for four weeks before they get married (or don’t). To maximize the drama, there are also opportunities for all of the couples (and even those who did not get engaged) to interact together and give everyone a chance to reconnect with those they didn’t choose.

The show started off strong with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton saying yes at the altar in season one. They appeared to be — and still are — the perfect happy couple and even welcomed a baby in 2025.

Unfortunately, the rest of the world and I soon realized that Lauren and Cameron were an exception, not the rule. Season after season, Love Is Blind has brought more “I do nots” than “I do’s,” and even most of those that say “I do” end up divorced by the reunion. As my Instagram Reels algorithm has told me several times, the show has very sufficiently proved that love is not blind.

And yet, I come back to the show, season after season. Whether that’s because I’m hoping for another Lauren and Cameron storyline or I’m just addicted to the drama of it all, I’m not totally sure (can it be both?).

So when I heard my favorite reality show was coming to Boston, you know I was all in. And since the first episodes dropped on Oct. 14, I’ve effectively brought it up in most conversations. Not only does the series feature thick Boston accents and a night out at Lansdowne Pub, but there are also two Boston University alumni who got engaged (not to each other) in the pods: Sarah Williams and Aneha Singh.

Sarah Williams graduated from the BU School of Public Health in 2017 and currently works as a healthcare program manager. She comes off as extremely smart and level-headed in the show, discussing important issues such as vaccines and abortion rights before getting engaged. Unfortunately, her fiancé, John Shannon, didn’t seem to share her passion or address these topics, dancing around her questions with vague responses such as, “I hate extreme examples.” Despite this, they were the only pair to say “I do” at the altar and enter into an official marriage.

That being said, they have since divorced. Personally, I think Sarah dodged a bullet, and I hope she refuses to settle in the future.

Aneha Singh graduated from BU College of Arts and Sciences in 2020. She was pre-med, but now works in biotech and enjoys living comfortably and being treated like a “princess.” Aneha got engaged to Cam Halloran in the pods and immediately upon meeting told him he needed an earring and a haircut (see, not blind). She continued to be particular with how she wanted things to go throughout the show, and I, for one, wasn’t surprised when they did not get married in the end. Of course, there were many challenges at play, including her parents’ refusal to be part of the show or meet Cam, and that her fiancée was a Boston College alum…

These two BU alumni had very different approaches and priorities in their respective relationships, yet they both ended up on the show. To me, this is fitting for a school like BU. There are so many majors, nationalities, and types of people represented in the student body, and yet all of us ended up here and will always have that in common.

Is majoring in reality TV an option?

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