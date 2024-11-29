Ideas To Swap Your Products For More Eco-Conscious Options

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Haven’t thought about what makeup look you want to achieve or what to gift your loved ones? This is the perfect opportunity to buy eco-friendly products!

When most people think about purchasing eco-friendly products, they often think the only benefit is helping the environment. Not only do these products aim to use sustainable sources and reduce waste through their packaging and chemicals, but their natural ingredients are also gentler on the skin!

As a college student, it can be hard to find something that meets our needs. Check out the products below for some of my top recommendations for eco-friendly options!

Well People: Super Natural Stick Multi-Use Blush This blush retails at $22 and can be used as a blush, eyeshadow, or even a lip tint; the choice is yours! You really get your money’s worth. Free from those hard-to-read chemicals you usually find on makeup packaging, this product is infused with plant-powered ingredients such as jojoba oil, sunflower oil, and green tea. Well People can be found at Ulta Beauty and Target. Photo by freestocks from Unsplash UVIDA Plants and Candles Located in Boston’s North End, Uvida is Boston’s first zero-waste store and is led by first-generation entrepreneur Maria Vasco, according to its website. There’s something for every one—ranging from small to large plants, candles, home goods, personal care products, and even a candle-making class! Products typically retail from between $8.99 to $40. Photo by Vadim Kaipov from Unsplash Green Tiger & Co: Reusable Cotton Pads After a long day of school or work when you need to cleanse your face, swap out your cotton rounds for reusable ones instead! With a variety of patterns, Green Tiger & Co. has options for everyone. Additionally, they sell products ranging from lip balms, perfumes, deodorants, and more—all while being eco-friendly! Their products retail starting at $10. Ellen Gibbs / Spoon

Happy shopping!

