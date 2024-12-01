Looking Back On 2024’s Biggest Pop Culture Moments

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2024 was a year filled with music, politics, and of course, memes. From surprise album releases and iconic sports moments to long-awaited movies, this year was busy with cultural impact.

Here are some of the most iconic moments in pop culture from 2024:

Saltburn

Photo by freestocks from Unsplash Though Emerald Fennell’s film Saltburn premiered in late 2023, much of the movie’s hype leaked into the new year. Fans were enamored with the shocking scenes, dark humor, and unpredictable psychological twists. The odd relationship between Oliver Quick (played by Barry Keoghan) and Felix Catton (played by Jacob Elordi) was highly discussed in the media. Fans debated whether or not the two Oxford University classmates were just friends, lovers, or something more ambiguous. Their dynamic was filled with subtle tension and underlying power struggles, which further sparked conversation over the friends’ true intentions. The buzz around the film led to the resurgence of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dance Floor,” which plays during the closing scene. Ellis-Bextor’s song, which debuted in 2001, shot back up the charts due to Saltburn’s influence, according to Billboard. Saltburn started the year out strong. Fans will undoubtedly continue to associate antlers and angel wings with Ollie and Felix. I mean, who wouldn’t want to spend their summer with Jacob Elordi at Saltburn?

Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake

During the spring of this year, American rapper Kendrick Lamar and Canadian rapper Drake displayed one of the biggest hip-hop feuds of all time. Both artists released diss track after diss track, all in a couple of days. Though tension has been simmering between the two for over a decade, this controversy was sparked by the release of Drake’s song “First Person Shooter,” according to BBC. Rapper J. Cole was featured on the track, in which he highlighted that he, Drake, and Lamar were “the big three” of modern rap. Photo by Fixelgraphy from Unsplash According to The Independent, Lamar responded to this verse in the song “Like That” on March 22, 2024, stating that there was no big three, but rather “it’s just big me.” This set the tone for this explosive feud, showing that Kendrick Lamar viewed himself as unmatched in the hip-hop industry. During the following month, Drake released both “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” in which he specifically dissed Lamar’s height and work ethic, according to Business Insider. Additionally, he included AI-generated vocals from Tupac and Snoop Dogg, which added more fuel to the fire. In response, Kendrick Lamar released “Euphoria” on April 30 and criticized Drake’s parenting style and authenticity as both an artist and a human. Three days later, on May 3, Lamar dropped “6:16 in LA.” This track’s lyrics alluded that members of Drake’s team were disloyal to him, according to Midwestern Citizen. On the same day, Drake’s “Family Matters” dropped as a response to Lamar’s previous two tracks. Embedded in the lyrics were more serious issues, questioning Lamar’s integrity and personal life. However, the internet was truly astonished when a mere 20 minutes after Drake’s song debuted, Lamar released “Meet the Grahams.” The grand finale of this feud debuted on May 4 with Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” According to Midwestern Citizen, Lamar accuses Drake of pedophilia in this track, and jabs at him for dissing Tupac earlier in the controversy. Though Drake responded with “The Heart Part 6” the next day, “Not Like Us” is widely considered to be the mic drop moment in which Lamar wins. Fans all over X, TikTok, and Instagram were absolutely astonished by both artists’ consistent jabs and timely releases. This clash was especially iconic for Gen Z fans, as many were witnessing their first-ever rap beef in real-time. This digital-age rap war not only highlighted the power held by both Kendrick Lamar and Drake, but also showcased how this generation consumes and engages with hip-hop in an era dominated by social media narratives and quick commentary.

Paris 2024 Olympics

Every four years, the world’s best athletes meet to compete for Olympic gold. This year’s Summer Games were held in France’s capital: Paris. The Olympics are a time when the world unites in support of their favorite athletes. Swimming, track and field, and women’s gymnastics are usually among the most anticipated events. However, this year’s Games brought forth some new athletes from less-popular sports. Photo by Andrea Maschio from Unsplash One of the most memorable moments from this year’s Olympics was the introduction of American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. The Massachusetts native went viral for his iconic pommel horse routine in the men’s all-around team final in which he secured Team USA’s first Olympic medal in the event since 2008, according to the Los Angeles Times. Now nicknamed “Pommel Horse Guy” and “Clark Kent,” Nedoroscik will be remembered as the man who jolted men’s gymnastics into the spotlight with his physical skill and iconic glasses. Some other memorable moments include Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn’s infamous kangaroo performance, Simone Biles securing her second gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics individual all-around final, and Turkish sharpshooter Yusuf Dikeç’s pose becoming a celebration for many other Olympians. Luckily for fans, the 2026 Winter Olympics are not far away. The internet should look forward to another worldwide meme event in a little over a year.

Brat Summer

In June 2024, British pop star Charli XCX released her sixth studio album, Brat. The album’s cover has a bright lime green background, with the word “brat” written in bold, black, graffiti-style lettering. The album’s tracks focus on womanhood, partying, and emphasizing confidence. Brat went completely viral online, piloting fashion trends, TikTok dances, and memes since the day of its release. Funnily enough, Charli’s record was used by Vice President Kamala Harris throughout her presidential campaign, according to BBC. Her Kamala HQ social media pages used the iconic lime green and many of the 32-year-old singer’s songs from Brat. Harris’s use of the album was seen as an attempt to gain the support of younger, more progressive voters, only further emphasizing the cultural influence of Charli XCX. Even as summer turned into fall, the British artist was determined to keep “Brat Summer” going with her release of Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat on October 11, 2024. The tracks had the same titles as the original record, but each was remixed and had features from different artists. Brat greatly influenced media, fashion, and politics. It also put Charli XCX in the running for Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards. From TikTok dances to political endorsements, the album stands as a testament to the power of pop music in the digital age. Photo by Gage Skidmore from Flickr

Wicked