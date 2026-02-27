Long-Distance Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College relationships are already a lot of work, but balancing academics, sleep, a social life, and a relationship over the phone can start to feel impossible.

I’ve been in a relationship for the past six months. We met in our hometown over the summer and started dating after we went away to college. Many of my friends from Boston University are also in long-distance relationships, and I always admired them because I never believed I could survive one. But I gave it a shot, and I’ve never been happier. Here are some tips to make the distance feel more like a privilege and not an obstacle.

Communication is KEY

Texting and calling are the only ways to keep in touch while you both live separate lives. Our generation is used to being connected 24/7, and it is important to know when to take a step back. If I ever feel overwhelmed, I will always let my partner know. We’d rather be aware of each other’s feelings than assume the other person is mad or distant.

Figure out your love languages

I’d say these aren’t a huge aspect in-person, but they can make or break an LDR. Personally, I love quality time and physical touch — two things that are very hard over the phone. One of our favorite things to do is study or watch a movie on FaceTime. Even though we are apart, we can instantly complain or react to whatever we are doing. This solves a problem and allows us to be productive at the same time.

Send letters to each other

My parents encouraged me to write thank-you cards after every holiday, and it has become a habit of mine. Handwritten letters will never go out of style, and showing your gratitude is always appreciated. Stop by a post office for stamps and write away!

Make countdowns for your next visits

Even something as simple as a Snapchat countdown can lift my spirits after a rough day. We make one for every event, like when he visited me at college, another for our flights back home for Thanksgiving break, and a future one for the start of spring break. Small reminders like these encourage me to stay motivated, knowing that we will be reunited at some point in the future.

And lastly, remind yourself how lucky you are to be in this position

No matter how easy or hard some days are, I remember that I am incredibly blessed to miss someone so much.

Being in a long-distance relationship has matured me in all aspects of my life, and I am so excited to grow with him, even from across the country.

