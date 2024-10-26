The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

This year, I’m a senior and it’s my first time living in an off-campus apartment at Boston University. Though daunting at first, these five tips have helped me seamlessly transition into feeling more independent and capable. It’s actually really exciting!

Start Apartment Hunting Early Of course, the first step to living off-campus is finding the perfect apartment! I first started looking in January, which felt like the perfect time. However, it never hurts to start saving places and reaching out to realtors even earlier. Once you find the place, don’t wait! Securing the apartment will take a huge weight off your shoulders, I promise. Live With People You’re Comfortable With Next to actually finding the apartment, the second most important thing is who you’ll be sharing it with. I’m lucky enough to live with three of my best friends, but at least make sure you choose people with similar schedules, cleaning habits, and outlooks on the college experience as you. Being vulnerable and feeling comfortable with your roommates will make all the difference. Photo by KoolShooters from Pexels Facebook Marketplace Will Be Your Best Friend Now that you have your apartment and your roommates… it’s time to furnish! Before resorting to Ikea or Target, check second-hand stores and websites. I fully furnished my room with pieces I found on Facebook Marketplace. You’ll find furniture that’s comfortable, adorable, and best of all, budget-friendly. Budget, Budget, Budget Speaking of budget-friendly, having a consistent weekly and monthly budget has really helped me feel secure and independent while living in my apartment. This budget includes rent, utilities, groceries, going out, and any other newfound expenses you’ll have with this new living situation. Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels Soak Up Every Moment College goes by so fast and we’re so lucky to live in a city with so many options for college housing. Embrace this time of living in a college apartment and seriously soak up every moment, no matter how cliche that may sound!

Finding the perfect college housing situation is challenging, but with these tips, you’ll make your first off-campus apartment feel like a home!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!