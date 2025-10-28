Leslie Odom Jr’s Return To Hamilton On Broadway

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Leslie Odom Jr. has a commanding theater presence.

From the first few seconds of “Alexander Hamilton,” the opening track of the musical Hamilton, he received a warm welcome of applause. Though he had to pause and remain in character, I hope he was able to internalize the audience’s appreciation and love.

Watching Odom Jr. perform made it clear to me how important Aaron Burr is as the narrator in Hamilton. While the musical is named after Alexander Hamilton, it becomes evident that the story is heavily dependent on Burr and his perspective.

Although Burr may have killed Hamilton, Odom Jr.’s portrayal of him reveals a different side to the story, portraying a man seeking compassion from the audience. Whether Burr actually deserves such sympathy is a matter of interpretation, but meaningful performances of songs such as “Dear Theodosia” and “Wait for It” elicit emotional responses.

After 10 years of listening to Hamilton songs and having previously seen the filmed version with the original cast, watching it live was a surreal experience. Though the only original cast members who were part of the show were Leslie Odom Jr. and Thayne Jasperson, the entire cast performed amazingly.

Particularly, I thought that Jisel Soleil Aylon’s portrayal of Angelica Schuyler was outstanding. Her voice was perfect for powerful songs such as “Satisfied.” Another favorite part of the theater experience was watching Eliza set letters on fire during “Burn.” The actual burning of the letter made the performance that much more touching.

Overall, seeing Hamilton on Broadway was a remarkable experience, especially with the 10th anniversary celebrations such as the new fan-submitted Playbill cover and, of course, Leslie Odom Jr.’s return.

Whether it is on Broadway or in your own city, I highly encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to see Hamilton in theaters.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!