Last-Minute (But Still Creative) Halloween Costume Ideas

Around this time of year, the last-minute stress of Halloween costumes is common amongst the greatest holiday procrastinators. If the thought of dressing up as a black cat for the third year in a row is sickeningly boring to you, check out some of these last-minute costumes that are not only easy but also won’t make you a carbon copy of 30 other girls on Halloweekend!

Barbie

The simplicity of this look comes from being able to use anything you have in your closet. Throughout the Barbie franchise, the character has so many differing looks, ranging from the iconic Margot Robbie pink cowboy and career-woman looks to beachwear and cute tropical wear.

“TY” beanie baby

Any animal is free range for this costume. This allows your creativity and flexibility to come through, and then you can make or add a small “Ty” brand tag to solidify your character. Not only will you look undeniably cute, but also undeniably unique from the other costumes you’ll see on Halloween!

puss in boots

The only necessary elements here are a pair of boots and some sort of red or orange attire! This is a step up from the boring, constantly repeated “cat” look and adds some flare and personality to your costume.

The suave accent is an optional addition, of course.

Princess of choice

Depending on any color attire you have in your closet, you can create a cute yet elegant look for any princess character. Corresponding tops with skirts, perhaps some satin gloves, and an updo or simple tiara hairstyle will also look great.

This is also really convenient for a group costume!

Disney

Minion

All you need is a yellow top and any denim piece—whether it be overalls, jeans, or even a denim jacket—to pull this off. You can also add glasses, goggles, or eyeliner if you want to really commit.

For a fun group costume, have your friends dress up as other characters from Despicable Me (2010) or have one person be an evil purple minion.

Go ahead and try out whatever costume speaks to you. Happy halloween, terriers!

