“Las Playas Son Del Pueblo”: The Issue Of Gentrification In Puerto Rico

As I walk along the beach in my hometown of Luquillo, Puerto Rico, I pass through groups of tourists lying on the beach, sitting outside restaurants, and shopping at the local supermarket. This occurrence has become the norm for me.

People come from all over the world to visit the island, either staying at beachside resorts or hoping to follow stereotypical internet guides that help them “live like a local.” They visit and take pictures at places like El Morro and El Yunque, photographing the amazing beaches and active nightlife.

To most tourists, it’s the ultimate tropical vacation where they get to experience the amazing things Puerto Rico has to offer and then go back home. To me and the other island natives, the monuments and sights are part of our daily lives, despite them becoming less accessible than they were before.

In the last few years, Puerto Rico has become a hot vacation destination for tourists, especially those from the United States. Its status as a territory makes it more easily accessible due to no visa or passport requirements. Many have taken advantage of this accessibility and visit the island year-round, choosing to either stay at one of the many resorts on the island or at an Airbnb.

While the influx of tourists has brought forth many job and business opportunities, it burdens those who actually live on the island. San Juan is considered a hub for tourists due to its high concentration of hotels and the fact that the municipality is home to many cultural sites, such as Old San Juan. However, as services like Uber and other car rentals have spread out, the concentration of tourism has also spread out.

This has caused locals to witness many changes, especially with the rise of Airbnb. Suddenly, houses along the beach and homes within neighborhoods were remodeled and turned into places for tourists to rent. Furthermore, with tourism increasing, local supermarkets and restaurants have become more expensive, making it harder for those who live on the island to carry out their lives as they deal with said higher cost of living.

The installment of Airbnbs has caused values in houses to increase, making it harder to afford rent or maintain a home. Many locals moved because of this—pushed out of their own neighborhoods. In addition, the acquisition of properties has led many foreigners to think that just because their property is private, the same can be said for the beach in front of them, leading to situations where they’ve called the police or hired security to kick out locals (one situation even resulting in someone getting shot).

Now, as I’m home for spring break, I’m witnessing the impact of this gentrification firsthand. While these effects have been playing out for years, it now feels like everywhere I go, I am seeing fewer people from the island and more foreigners. I watch as places that once felt accessible and unique to those who live on the island become a tourist attraction. It’s disheartening.

I get it; no one can control or stop people from traveling to Puerto Rico or any other popular vacation spot. However, this shouldn’t stop tourists from being respectful and doing research on the island that doesn’t only entail “Top Places to Go in PR.”

Tourists should learn about the history, culture, and current movements on the island in a way that appreciates it—not appropriates it. It goes beyond just finding “more local” spots; it’s about getting to know the people and appreciating both the island’s beauty and its flaws.

Every time I fly back to Boston, I yearn for the moment I’m back in Puerto Rico. However, with the rise of gentrification and tourism, when I return home, I’m confronted with changes in the island’s way of life. Seeing people intrude upon spaces that once felt sacred has been an adjustment.

As protest movements gain traction around the island, I hope that one day people can explore this beautiful place while peacefully coexisting with those who live here.

Let’s vow to do our best to stay informed and show respect to the places we travel to.

