Know Before You Go: Salem, Massachussetts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperature drops and the leaves begin to change, thousands of Massachusetts residents, college students included, will make the trek to Salem to experience the iconic Halloweentown. Alongside classic New England charm, visitors will find haunted houses, psychic mediums, and more Halloween decorations than you probably thought necessary. But what’s the history of this spooky town, and why does it attract so many people year after year?

The story begins in Salem in 1692, when two young girls were diagnosed with “bewitchment” — meaning they had been possessed or harmed by a witch. As other girls followed a similar pattern, three poor local women were accused of bewitching the girls and arrested, according to History.com.

When the three women — Tituba, Sarah Good, and Sarah Osborn — were put on trial, Tituba confessed to the crime and claimed other witches were working with her. Chaos ensued as more and more women were accused of being witches. There were so many cases that a special court was established to decide witchcraft cases in the area.

It was not until early 1693 that the court was disbanded, largely due to a lack of public support and the fact that these trials relied on little more than a hunch. In total, 19 women were killed by hanging, and seven more died in jail.

The trials were later deemed unlawful, and the leading justice apologized for his role. In 1711, the reputations of the convicted were restored, and their families were compensated. Despite this, the Salem Witch Trials have remained front and center in the town’s history. In 1992, the 300th anniversary of the trials, the Salem Witch Trials Memorial was unveiled, but people visited because of the history even before then.

Capitalizing on the dark fascination with the Salem Witch Trials, the Salem Haunted Happenings festival was started by the Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Salem Witch Museum in 1982. At first, the festival was one weekend long. But it was so popular (50,000 visitors in the first year) that it now lasts the entire month of October and draws over one million people. In addition to the year-round collection of decor, palm readings, and haunted houses, there are guided tours, parades, shows, and more every day of October. Details can be found on the Haunted Happenings website.

While the Salem Witch Trials had no basis in or connection to actual witches, the modern-day witch and Pagan community has formed a community in Salem. This is both to honor the victims of the Salem Witch Trials and to create a positive connotation around the word “witch.”

Paganism is a spirituality that focuses on nature and magic. These modern witches are not supernatural, but focus instead on the intention to cast spells and perform rituals. In Salem, many in the Pagan community provide tarot and psychic readings. Additionally, there are Pagan shops that sell magical supplies. These shops are open to the public, but visitors are advised to be respectful of others’ spiritual beliefs.

On Oct. 31, Pagans celebrate Samhain. It is believed that the separation between the living and the dead is thinnest on this day, and ancestors are honored. This community is yet another contributing factor to the popularity of Salem in October.

HAPPY FALL!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!