Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Halftime Show: A Revolutionary Critique Of America

Kendrick Lamar did not merely perform at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show—he orchestrated an impactful and revolutionary critique of America.

While some viewers may have initially seen it as a clear diss aimed at Drake, those paying closer attention quickly realized that Lamar’s performance was much more than a rap rivalry. It was an unfiltered protest against systemic oppression, American hypocrisy, and the government’s historical mistreatment of its Black citizens.

The Revolution Will Be Televised

From the moment the show started, Lamar made it clear that this was no simple halftime performance. The stage was designed to resemble a life-sized game controller; it was a visual metaphor for how America manipulates its people like useless players in a rigged system. Dancers clad in patriotic colors moved strategically, reinforcing a theme of government control. The performance wasn’t some simple choreography but was a declaration seen across the country.

Then came a defining moment. Lamar stood before millions, singing: “Forty acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music.” If you don’t know the significance of this line, let’s revisit history class. Lamar’s statement is a direct reference to the unfulfilled promise made to Black Americans following the Civil War, carrying the weight of historical injustice. Lamar was not just entertaining—he was educating and enlightening.

Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam

To amplify Lamar’s message, Samuel L. Jackson made multiple appearances dressed as Uncle Sam. Portraying the embodiment of the U.S. government, Jackson remarked, “Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto,” questioning Lamar and asking if he really knew how to play the game. In response, Lamar seamlessly transitioned into his hit songs HUMBLE. and DNA. This moment served as pointed satire, highlighting how America reacts to Black artists and activists who speak out too forcefully to be ignored.

SZA: A Halftime Show Like No Other

During the set, Lamar welcomed the lovely SZA to the stage for what initially seemed to be a slower ballad. For a brief moment, it appeared the performance was shifting into a softer, more traditional halftime segment. Uncle Sam (Jackson) nodded approvingly, saying, “This is nice and calm. Don’t mess this up—this is what America wants.”

But in true Lamar fashion, expectations were once again subverted as the song transitioned into the crowd favorite, Not Like Us, which is the very track that fueled Lamar’s highly publicized feud with Drake. The stadium erupted. If there was any hope for a palatable, “clean” performance, Lamar made it clear: this revolution would not easily be tamed.

Exposing America’s Cultural Divide

Lamar’s performance was not just an indictment of the government but was a mirror reflecting America’s deeper cultural issues. The show instantly became a political and social test. There’s no need to ask someone about their political views when their reaction to the halftime show is revealing enough. Those who tuned in solely for the Drake controversy may have missed the larger message, but for those who understood, the performance was a defining moment in entertainment history.

Flags of Resistance: A Global & American Struggle

In a subtle yet powerful act, a protester (or possibly a dancer) momentarily held up a combined Sudanese and Palestinian flag. According to NBC News, the flag was inscribed with the words: Sudan and Gaza. Whether planned or spontaneous, this was an unmistakable reminder that oppression is not confined to American borders—it is a worldwide issue. Alongside the protestors, the screen filled with an American flag composed entirely of Black dancers, reinforcing an undeniable truth: Black Americans are not just a part of this country but are a fundamental part of its foundation.

And Finally, Say Drake…

Oh, and before I wrap up, someone should check on Drake. Lamar, who had pretty much avoided direct eye contact with the camera the whole performance, finally looked straight into the lens, flashed a devilish grin, and said, “Say, Drake.” And in that moment, it was over for Drake. No theatrics, no distractions—just that grin and the weight of all that had just transpired. Game over.

Conclusion: More Than a Performance, This Was a Protest

Kendrick Lamar did not simply deliver a halftime show. He issued a call to action. Lamar lured audiences in with the promise of a rap feud spectacle, gave them exactly that, and then pivoted into one of the most poignant and insightful performances in Super Bowl history.

This wasn’t merely about music but was about history, justice, and the urgent demand for systemic change.

