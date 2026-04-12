Keeping Kosher For Passover As A College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Keeping Kosher for Passover is not easy. For eight days in the spring season, Jewish people are forbidden from eating Chametz (anything that is leavened), which includes breads, cookies, cakes, and pasta, among many others. Chametz is replaced with Matzah, an unleavened bread which is like a cracker. For eight days, Matzah is an integral element throughout Passover, but it can get tiring and annoying after just a few days.

With Passover having started on the evening of Apr. 1, many college students who previously would spend the holiday at home are spending their first Passover at college. Keeping Kosher for Passover is already hard, but in college, it becomes a whole different challenge. Most of the dining halls at Boston University are not Kosher, so it’s difficult to know if the meal is Kosher for Passover or not.

BU is lucky to have a Kosher dining hall at Hillel. There, you can find Kosher-for-Passover meals, with many different options. Also at Hillel, throughout the eight days of Passover, no outside food is permitted in the building to help students who are keeping Kosher for Passover not stress.

This also isn’t an easy feat because in many dorms, there’s no kitchen, which leaves students unable to cook meals that they know are Kosher for Passover. Or, sometimes all students want is a snack after school, but with Passover, there are limited options to find a Kosher one.

However, in addition to the Kosher dining hall at Hillel, there are a bunch of grocery stores right near BU’s campus, particularly The Butcherie in Coolidge Corner. The Butcherie is a Kosher grocery store, and during Passover, it’s specifically Kosher for Passover. There you can get your Matzah and other snacks, including potato chips, which are very delicious!

When you’re hungry after school or just need a snack before sports, what I like to enjoy is eating a piece of Matzah with butter or cream cheese on it, which has a nice taste.

While keeping Kosher for Passover isn’t easy, especially as a college student, there are ways to manage that challenge.

I want to wish anyone who celebrates a Happy Passover, and to enjoy it on campus using some of the things I’ve recommended!

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