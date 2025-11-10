It’s Alive! The Legacy Of Mary Shelley In Modern Horror

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This fall, we’re celebrating everything to do with teenage angst, and what better way to do that than curling up on a cozy autumn night for Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited Frankenstein adaptation?

Before the monster (played by none other than Jacob Elordi) lumbers onto our screens, it’s worth remembering the woman who started it all — Mary Shelley — and the impact of the monster she humanized on the science fiction and horror genres.

When Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein at just 19, it was to try and win a ghost story contest on a stormy night whilst on vacation, according to Sky History. She was pitted against other established writers such as Lord Byron, a famous English poet, and John Polidori, accredited by some as the creator of the vampire fantasy genre. The illustrious gathering almost sounds like the beginning of a gothic tale itself!

Shelley was inspired to write Frankenstein after imagining a scientist who defied the laws of nature and created artificial life, only to regret and shun the creature he had made. Through Frankenstein, Shelley explored a chimera-like being’s creation and closeness to humanity. By writing a portion of the novel from the monster’s point of view, she humanizes it and delves into themes of nature versus nurture. Was the creature always destined to become a monstrous killer, or was it the creator’s revulsion and callousness towards it that drove it over the edge? When we call something “monstrous,” do we make it so?

Recent gothic remakes — like the hyper-stylized Nosferatu reboot and the upcoming Wuthering Heights (2026) — have already sparked debate for their overtly sensual reinterpretations of classics. Del Toro’s Frankenstein may provoke similar discourse: can horror be sensual and spine-chilling at once?

Either way, the Frankenstein creature has remained an iconic character in the media. From Monster High’s character Frankie Stein to the romantic comedy horror film Lisa Frankenstein, pop culture remains obsessed with resurrecting Shelley’s creation. The green skin and bolts have evolved the Frankenstein “monster” into a symbol of misunderstood humanity. It’s no wonder modern filmmakers remain obsessed.

Catch the Frankenstein movie on Netflix for the newest exciting take on Shelley’s horror fic!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!