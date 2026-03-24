It Has Rained Every Day Since I’ve Been In London. Here Are Some Things I’m Doing To Keep Me Cheerful

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

According to the weather report for England, it has officially rained every day since the year began. With the dark, short, and rainy days being so often, I’ve been finding small things to be the most impactful in keeping myself cheerful. So, here are some suggestions for when a rainy day decides to come.

Take advantage of fun activities inside

Just because you’re sitting inside doesn’t mean you have to be bored. There are so many things you can do inside that are fun and can pass the time, while outside is miserable. I find going to a museum, viewing exhibits that I wouldn’t normally see, and wandering around for a few hours is especially great when they’re big and free. I also fill my rainy nights by watching a play or musical. As a student, you can watch many shows for a low price, so when the nights are shaping up to be another one of sitting inside, grab a lottery ticket and watch something fun and exciting. Riccardo Bresciani/Pexels

Get outside, even if it’s raining

Just because it is raining outside doesn’t mean you can’t go out. Grab an umbrella, put on clothes you don’t mind getting wet, and take a walk around. Sometimes the city is even prettier when it’s wet out, and it can be really enjoyable to see. Don’t feel like you have to wait for the rain to be done; if it happens every day, then you’re going to have to embrace it.

Have a fun, warm drink

There’s nothing worse than being wet and also being cold. So while it’s both outside, get yourself a nice drink and warm up. Try a new spot that sells fancy hot chocolate, or have a cup of classic black tea. The British are famous for the amount of tea they drink. It makes sense why they consume so much of it; nothing hits the spot more than a hot tea after having to walk in the rain. Also, remember to grab a fun mug to put your drink in so you can warm yourself up with style. Photo by Tea Creative Soo Chung from Unsplash

Take advantage of the sunny moments

Understandably, during the winter, it will be cold and dark outside. However, there are a few hours every so often that the sun decides to come out. And when it does, you must take advantage of it. Anytime the sun is out, Londoners use that moment to walk outside, grab a bite to eat, sit in a park, or just eat their lunches in a patch of sunlight. Do your homework at a park or at an outdoor cafe instead of sitting inside. British people embrace any chance to feel the sun they can get, and I think we all need to embrace that mindset. After not seeing the sun for so long, you find yourself wanting to have as much time with the sun as possible. So whenever it comes out, make sure you’re ready and can embrace those warm moments when they happen.

Remember that the season will pass!