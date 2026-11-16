This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nov. 1 hits, and right as Halloween ends, you hear Mariah Carey out on the streets: It’s time.

As we head into November, people are already talking about and gearing up for Christmas. Halloween festivities are over. You might’ve worn your costume and went out with friends, or just had a nice chill night in watching your favorite scary movie, and now it’s time for (arguably) the best time of the year: Christmas.

This raises the question of whether it’s too early to celebrate. Technically, it’s still fall, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. While that’s true, and I do love what Thanksgiving brings — good food, time to spend with extended family, and seeing friends you might not have seen since leaving in August — it still doesn’t bring the same joy as the Christmas season.

What’s so special about Christmas is the anticipation. I’m already thinking about what I want to put on my Christmas list. I have a list of everything I want to bake when I get home, and my playlist is at the ready for whenever I’m feeling sad and need a good reminder of what’s ahead, since school is getting more and more stressful.

It also means that snow is on its way. Soon, the trees will have a nice glow from the winter flurries, and a thin sheet of white will cover the ground. It means snuggling up with your favorite blanket, making hot chocolate, and getting ready to watch your favorite movies.

Thanksgiving does give us the chance to see our families and friends, but that time is overshadowed by all the work you have to do once you get back to school and classes. Personally, I have several projects to complete and finals to study for over break, as I don’t have much time once we get back.

However, during winter break, as it gets closer to Christmas, there’s nothing telling us to stay locked in for school. We’re done with our classes, and all we have to worry about is getting ready for the holidays.

That means thinking about Christmas and listening to music brings me a stress-free future, which makes getting ready for it a de-stressor that makes me excited for what’s ahead. So why wouldn’t I want to spend my time gearing up for it?

So to answer the question: No, it’s not too early to celebrate Christmas once the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1.

In fact, it should be encouraged.

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