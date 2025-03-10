Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Last year, indie was my most listened to genre on Spotify. Naturally, I shared it amongst my friends to put them on, but I have come to realize that’s simply not enough. I need to share it with the world online.

Whether you want to give indie music a try or create a tailored playlist for a specific scenario, here are some artists and tracks I recommend!

Del Water Gap

Song Recommendation: “Better Than I Know Myself”

Del Water Gap knew exactly what he was doing when he released “Better Than I Know Myself.” This is just one of those songs I always find myself listening to—and you will too.

Whether it’s because I relate to it just a little too much or because of its addicting melody, I can’t help but recommend this track.

“Better Than I Know Myself” sheds light on the anxieties of a new relationship, fearing closeness while yearning for it at the same time. Del Water Gap tells this story via a smooth, dreamy sound that just takes you away.

If you like that track, I recommend you also give “All We Ever Do Is Talk” and “Coping on Unemployment” a listen.

Maude Latour

Song Recommendation: “Cyclone”

Maude Latour is absolutely brilliant, with each track possessing emotional lyrics with a dreamy ambiance.

I discovered Maude Latour in the fall of my high school senior year after she released her single, “Cyclone,” and I haven’t stopped listening since.

“Cyclone” perfectly captures the feeling of summer and driving with the windows down while coming to terms with the end of a friendship. It has a perfect balance of bittersweetness to it. A carefree energy and nostalgic feel is rooted in the song.

If you’re looking for more of Maude Latour, take a look at her first-ever album, Sugar Water. She’s currently on tour in the U.S., so definitely check her out!

HUNNY

Song Recommendation: “July”

HUNNY was one of the first bands that introduced me to indie/alternative music. I discovered them through my “Discover Weekly” playlist on Spotify during my freshman year of high school (more specifically, exactly two weeks before COVID-19 sent my district into quarantine).

“July” tells the story of summer love and everything that comes with it: longing, fighting, nostalgia, and confusion. The song has an upbeat, fast tempo from the beginning, and you’ll get lost in its energetic rhythm.

If you want further recommendations, some of my other personal favorites are “Halloween” and “Natalie.”

Spacey Jane

Song Recommendation: “Lots of Nothing” ft. BENEE

Spacey Jane is yet another hidden gem I stumbled upon through Spotify’s “Discover Weekly” playlist (thank you, Spotify!). I started listening to them just a few months ago and I can honestly say they have become one of the musical highlights of my college sophomore year.

“Lots of Nothing” encapsulates the desire to ignore the worst version of yourself while simultaneously learning to accept it. The track takes you on a journey through its exhilarating drum and guitar riff and upbeat tempo.

Want more of Spacey Jane? I point you in the direction of “Booster Seat” and “Pulling Through.”

Happy listening!

