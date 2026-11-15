This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever think about what you would do if you won the lottery tomorrow? Well, I do, and I think about the resources I’d have if I had enough money to fund the projects and goals I’d want to bring to fruition.

I often find myself asking “what-if” questions, and one that keeps coming back to me months or years later is a community-centered educational project. Hypothetically, I’d like to fund tutors or teachers and send them to under-resourced communities around the world, where they could teach children basic literacy skills like reading and writing, and basic math.

I think the art of self-expression through words can be so powerful. It’s necessary for children — and everyone, for that matter — to communicate and have the life skills they need for day-to-day activities.

With the millions of issues and obstacles children and families face every day, being able to make a difference, whether it’s only one issue or one obstacle at a time, can be really impactful and motivating.

Even though I may ask myself these “what-if” questions and may never be able to fulfill them, I find comfort in the possibility of dreaming and seeking opportunities.

When I think back to questions like these, it takes me back to my childhood days, when my cousins and I would play the board game Monopoly. As the rules of Monopoly dictate, we’d each search for new ways to gain more money and obtain more properties than we needed. Of course, the ultimate goal was to have more profit than expenses, while also minimizing the amount of liabilities you may encounter along the way.

I like to think back to these nostalgic moments while pondering big questions, like my original point of interest: What would you do with unlimited resources? These moments, though seemingly inconsequential, remind me of how life unfolds. Even though I may be uncertain of what my future holds, I find comfort in believing in myself. And I often think, in every big decision I make, whether the risk matches the reward.

So, when you wonder what you might do with unlimited money, know that it is a reflection of your inner dreams and values in life.

Hold close to your dreams, because these hypothetical questions could become a reality one Day!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!