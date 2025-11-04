I Went To A Performative Person Contest So You Don’t Have To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few months, performative male contests have been popping up all over the country. If you have TikTok, you’ve probably seen them. If not, I’ll sum it up for you: In a performative male contest, contestants impersonate a “performative male,” which is a man who bases their aesthetic and interests on the sole goal of appealing to women and what they like. Contestants transform into labubu-wearing, matcha-drinking, female literature-loving men trying to win the favor of the audience. These contests have stemmed from events like the viral celebrity look-alike contests that began in 2024.

A performative male contest sounds absurd… and it is. But curiosity got the better of me, so I went to the Boston Common on Sept. 27 to spectate the performative person contest held by IKONICCO.

What was it?

The performative person contest was a marketing strategy and event put on by IKONICCO, a tote bag brand focused on “empowering confidence,” as described on its Instagram account. Tote bags have become a well-known staple in the “performative male” identity.

IKONICCO promoted the event on Instagram and TikTok, and it was open to everyone who wanted to participate. The contest was divided into rounds, and voting was based on audience participation and the hosts’ judgment. Throughout the rounds, contestants were eliminated until only the top three remained, who received prizes.

What happened?

The contest began around 4:15 p.m., but there was already a large crowd by the time my friends and I arrived. Everywhere you looked, there were book-wielding, guitar-playing, sign-holding contestants, preparing for the competition. Some of the most notable characters were a Hamilton impersonator and a person wearing a blue robe and a Labubu mask. There was a distinct sense of confusion in the air as park-goers passed by and caught a glimpse of the contest.

The first round of the competition was a Fit Check Showdown, and hilarity ensued. Contestants swaggered down the runway in groups of five, taking snapshots and striking poses, trying to win the favor of the audience. It could be defined as organized chaos. Props, like books and tampons, were being thrown into the audience. A majority of contestants were eliminated during this round.

Next came the Performance Act, where contestants showed off their talents and connected with the audience. There was a lot of variety in these performances; some opted to play instruments and perform monologues (one including Laurie’s monologue in Little Women), while others attempted to give inspiring speeches about giving women voices. The contestants were dependent on the audience’s response, and while the audience wanted people to do good, the awkwardness when a contestant bombed was palpable. It was also awkward when contestants were cut off because they went over the 30-second time limit.

By round three, the Pageant Challenge, there were only a handful of contestants left. Contestants were asked the question, “What would you do with $100 and an IKONICCO tote bag?” In such a satirical and ridiculous competition, this round did provide some sense of authenticity. A few contestants pledged to donate the winnings to charities or organizations they volunteer for, while others were honest about how they would spend the money on people close to them. Some took the unique approach of promising a small percentage of the winnings to everyone in the audience.

After the final round, the crowd cheered for their top three contestants, and with the hosts’ decision, the top three finalists were announced. The prizes for second and third place were Labubus, which led to a spontaneous unboxing for the audience. The winner was awarded $100 and an IKONICCO tote bag.

My thoughts

Overall, I think I enjoyed the performative person contest. At times, it was difficult to determine what was enjoyment and what was pure shock. There were definitely moments when I cringed so hard that I wanted to leave, and quite honestly, some of the contestants were so convincing that they scared me. Performative male contests are fun and spontaneous social events that bring strangers together to laugh. And even though it felt cringy, it was a fun afternoon activity in the park.

Performative male contests certainly don’t have to be on your bucket list, but if one thing is true, you’ll be entertained.

