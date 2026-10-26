How To Survive Your First Boston Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall foliage is now peaking with gorgeous gradients of reds, yellows, oranges, and greens spreading quickly across Boston this fall. It’s also signifying that winter is upon us, with temperatures dropping into the 50s this week and even lower after that.

For most New Englanders, it’s the usual yearly schedule. However, for those unfamiliar with the fluctuating and unpredictable New England weather, it can be a bit daunting. You’ve probably heard of or seen locals slipping and climbing gigantic ice blocks, or students sledding in Boston Common, and wondered how you’ll manage the winter.

This guide breaks down some of the most relevant aspects of tackling winter, and how you too can handle a Boston winter.

Cute And Cozy

One of the trickiest things about winter, aside from the weather, is feeling motivated to dress up and knowing how to adapt to the climate.

The best way to dress for the frigid weather is by having your pieces serve more than one purpose. You can absolutely still wear your favorite dress, skirt, or shorts, but the key is knowing how to layer them. I’d recommend purchasing a few pairs of fleece-lined tights or pantyhose, since they’ll keep you warm while working alongside the rest of your outfit.

For coats, I recommend keeping a rotation of two to three coats that keep you warm but also make you feel good. For example, a puffer jacket that’s your favorite color or is a flattering cut is a good main option. Another alternative is faux fur coats, as they’re incredibly chic and certainly keep you cozy. Finally, longer, lined trench coats and lined leather jackets are a few other options that get the job done, though they should probably be worn on warmer days. Overall, make sure your coat is lined and suited for both weather and style; sometimes that may mean splurging, but if you have at least one proper coat, it will be worth it.

Shoes can really elevate your look when that’s all that’s visible underneath your long coat or scarf. Go for shoes with traction to keep you from slipping on ice and snow. They can also be heeled, but make sure it’s a thicker heel so you don’t slip. A good boot will go a long way and save you from wet socks and cold feet. Ditch the sneakers and shoes made from thin material because if your feet are wet, you’re going to have a pretty rough time.

Finally, purchase the necessary winter accessories: scarves, earmuffs, and gloves. Your winter coat will only be able to do so much, and your ears, neck, and hands are usually exposed. Covering them will make sure you’re staying warm all over. Of course, that’s a lot to carry, so I’d recommend purchasing items that are foldable or can be stored easily, such as coats that come with travel bags or earmuffs that fold.

Tips From A Local

I’ve called Massachusetts home for over a decade, and each winter I learn from my past winter mistakes. Here are some of the most common situations you may comically find yourself in this winter.

Have to navigate a mountain of frozen snow on the street? This might be one of the funnier scenarios you’ll find yourself in. There are countless online videos that feature the unshoveled sidewalks of Boston and people’s hilarious attempts at getting around them. The best thing to do when you come across an icy mound is to take a less risky path. But if you must climb it, try not to go too high to avoid injury.

For Boston University students, the T will most certainly be packed, so it’s best to have enough time in the morning to get transportation so you’re not stuck walking through the snow for fifteen minutes in 10-degree weather.

For those from the West Coast or warmer climates, black ice is a common phenomenon here. Oftentimes, there’ll be ice on the ground; however, it can also be clear and not seen easily, so always make sure to step with purpose. If you can’t step around the ice, take small steps until you reach the pavement.

Finally, always check the weather and carry an umbrella before heading out, since you never know when it’ll start raining or snowing. Also, make sure to enjoy your winter by joining your friends for a snowball fight, a cozy night in, or getting into hilarious winter situations.

Hopefully these tips help you stay prepared and dry this winter season!

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