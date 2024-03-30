The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

With April approaching, we will soon find ourselves experiencing the second Mercury retrograde of 2024. These retrograde periods are infamous for the change and turbulence they bring, so this breakdown is meant to help you prepare and understand what to expect this Aries season.

We hear people talk about it all the time, but what exactly is Mercury retrograde?

When a planet goes into retrograde, it slows down in its orbit around the sun. Mercury is the planet that rules over communication, travel, and technology, so when it undergoes this change, we can expect to experience confusion, disruptions, delays, and misunderstandings in our communication.

These effects can manifest in various ways, and many people adjust their habits and behaviors to adapt to the change during this period. For others, the turbulence may not be as drastic, and simply being attuned to potential issues is enough to help. Most importantly, retrograde is different every time it occurs, and its effects are very individualized and unique.

So when is this upcoming retrograde?

Retrograde begins April 1 and lasts until April 25, though you may have already begun to feel its effects. The pre-and post-shadow phases take place in the weeks before and following Mercury’s change.

Megan Charles / Her Campus Media

This will also be taking place under the sign Aries, which is known for its fiery energy. Aries is characterized by intense motivation, drive, and passion, making this a time for action.

So don’t be afraid to tap into the virtues of Aries! The changes that happen during Mercury retrograde may be an opportunity to level up your focus at work or school, pursue the relationship you have been wanting, or verbally express your true feelings that have been lingering in the back of your mind.

Who is this affecting the most?

Signs like Aries and Taurus are naturally going to feel the changes as their birthdays align with the retrograde period. Gemini and Virgo, both ruled by the planet Mercury, should also expect to struggle as communication is one of their leading forces. Similarly, anybody who has a moon or rising in these signs should be prepared.

What Should I do?

It is important to pay attention to gaps in your communication. You could suddenly find it difficult to respond to texts, check your email, or connect with friends. In this event, do your best to stay flexible. Things may not go as planned, but you can be ready and stay calm in the midst of it.

Incorporating extra mindfulness habits into your routines isn’t a bad idea, either. Focusing on self-care and looking after yourself by meditating, doing yoga, and deep breathing exercises can all help you manage feelings of frustration or anxiety while also helping you focus your energy.

Ultimately, being prepared for the changes you might experience is the most important part. At the end of the day, retrograde will help draw our attention to where it is needed and free our lives of the things that aren’t serving us anymore. Those changes may be hard though, so it’s important to be open and ready for what may come your way.

No matter what happens with Mercury retrograde, you got this!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!