As a 20-year-old girl, I feel lucky be a part of what has become the last generation to grow up without cell phones. I had grass stains on my knees instead of an iPad and played car games on road trips that are now often replaced with the silence of scrolling through social media.

I wish I could better integrate the simple pleasures of my childhood into my life today. I think one of the leading complications is my phone — it’s a natural instinct to reach for my phone the second I wake up, and it’s the last thing I check before going to sleep.

Recently, I’ve been working on some ways to decrease my screen time and spend more time appreciating the world around me.

Books This semester, I’ve been reading 1-2 books per week. I always want to know what happens next in my books, and more often reach for my book instead of my phone. Reading before bed has also helped me get better sleep. Normally, I would scroll on TikTok before bed and my eyes would take forever to adjust to the dark and eventually fall asleep. Reading before bed makes me feel more tired and makes it much easier to fall asleep. I also found that social media apps increased my stress. Looking on Instagram to see the vacations people are on and scrolling on TikTok to see what workouts I should do or which celebrities are dating is so exhausting. It’s much more peaceful to open a book, relax, and enjoy yourself. Photo by Nicole Wolf from Unsplash Cards and Board Games When you’re with friends, there might be some times where you all get bored and go on your phones. This is inevitable, but we should try to be more present when with our friends. Personally, my friends and I like to play card games to keep us entertained in these lulls. Setback, Ride the Bus, Poker, and other games are such a great way to get everybody together and have some fun! Photo by Folu Eludire from Unsplash Would you Rather? There’s nothing more lame than a person on their phone at the dinner table. If the conversation is lacking, try to think of some interesting debates. Even if you’re just hanging out with friends, it’s always so fun to see people’s unique opinions. Share some hot takes, embarrassing memories, and laugh about it. You’ll get to know people better and make better connections.

I hope you consider spending more time phone-free. you won’t regret it!



