How to Enjoy Your Last Semester of College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just about three years ago, I broke down in tears of joy as I opened my acceptance letter to transfer to Boston University. In the moment, it felt like I had all the time ahead of me. I moved into my south campus dorm that fall and didn’t look back, and the past three years have been better than I could have imagined. But that’s just the issue: those three years are coming to an end.

My final semester of college has come with many mixed emotions as my time at BU comes to a close and I prepare to enter the working world. Despite the anxieties that come with entering a new phase of life, I have tried my best to make the most of the time I have left here on Comm Ave.

Despite taking 19 credit hours of classes along with working two part-time jobs, I’ve tried to continue making time for clubs I’m involved in on campus. I’m on two different executive boards this semester for both PRLab, the student-run public relations agency, and WTBU, the student radio station. While requiring a great deal of commitment, it’s been great to still feel like I’m involved and making an impact on campus.

Additionally, I have been trying to say “yes” as much as possible to plans with my friends. There’s only so much time left for me to experience all the perks that come with being in college, but also being in a major city, and I’m trying to experience all that I can. This includes going out to eat at new restaurants, going out at night, attending sporting events, exploring different parts of the city, and more.

While trying to have fun, it is also important to look ahead to the future. I still devote time to preparing for life post-grad, as it can help with some of the anxiety this time produces. Whether that’s through networking with professors, alumni, or industry professionals, working on job applications, or visiting the career services center, I’m getting myself ready for the time that lies after graduation.

Overall, my last semester has been enjoyable, and I’m still making memories that I’ll remember forever. It’s just time to start thinking about the life waiting for me that college has prepared me for.

Everything is about balance, and it’s possible to do both and take care of yourself.

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