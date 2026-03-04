How To Enjoy This Winter Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year: the middle of February, and everyone is sick of the cold. Trust me, I get it. I’m tired of getting up every day and ruining my outfit with the largest jacket known to man. Amid all these winter blues, I do have to remind myself that I quite literally chose to attend college in the Northeast.

That being said, I am making a conscious effort to fully enjoy the snow and cold weather this winter season. Because honestly, I still have plenty more years left to deal with it.

The first thing I found helpful was to go outside. I know it is gruesomely cold, and actually sounds like the last thing anyone would want to do. But I am serious! The biggest reason people feel happier in the summer is that they are spending time outside and getting some much-needed Vitamin D.

Think about it: you truly feel better after spending a day at the beach or going for a long walk outside. It’s the same in the winter; going for a walk or just sitting outside and doing homework can help you feel refreshed and more energized throughout the day. I know it will take some getting used to, but try it for a week! I think you’ll really feel the difference.

The next thing I like to do is find cute winter outfits. Arguably, the worst part about winter is that it is difficult to feel cute in an outfit. There are always so many layers, and nothing looks super flattering. This is something I’ve had to flip my mindset about. Before, I used to think of layers as bulky and uncomfortable. But now, I like to think of it as a way to accessorize and add more to an outfit.

I recently discovered the “Taco Method” of dressing on TikTok, and I’ve really been trying to keep this in mind when picking out my winter outfits. The Taco Method means expressing yourself with clothing using a bunch of different colors and accessories. This winter, I’ve been loving adding fun-colored scarves and hats on top of my jacket. To me, this makes it feel less like my coat is “ruining” my outfit.

The last piece of advice I have is to get cozy. Honestly, the big thing about winter is that you want to spend it inside. Amidst all the cold, I crave my bed the most, and I think you should really dive into that. Spend the night in. Enjoy a good book or watch a movie with friends. Winter is truly the best time to hibernate, which makes sense because so many other mammals hibernate during these months.

In all, winter still kind of sucks, but this is my advice To Hopefully Make it a little better!

